After slow start, Spartans shake off Hawkeyes

Virginia guard Ty Jerome (11) and the rest of the bench celebrate a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Virginia defeated Morgan State 83-45. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

TOP 25/SEC MEN

NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 90, NO. 18 IOWA 68

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Nick Ward made all 10 of his shots, scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 10 Michigan State to a 90-68 victory over No. 18 Iowa on Monday night.

The Spartans (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten) trailed for more than six minutes in the first half and were behind by as much as six points before a Ward-led surge gave them a 43-33 lead at halftime.

The Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-2) missed 18 of 19 shots to open the second half.

Michigan State's Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 14 points and had eight rebounds off the bench. Nick Goins scored 19, surpassing his combined points from the previous five games, and Joshua Langford added 14 for the Spartans.

Iowa's Tyler Cook scored 15 points, Isaiah Moss had 13 points and Jordan Bohannon added 11.

NO. 4 VIRGINIA 83, MORGAN STATE 45

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- De'Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy scored 15 points each and Virginia beat Morgan State on Monday night.

Nine different Cavaliers scored during a 24-6 first-half burst that turned a 23-14 lead into a 47-20 runaway. Virginia (8-0) then kept the defensive clamps on the Bears, who didn't make their third field goal of the second half until 1:57 remained.

Malik Miller and Victor Curry led the Bears (2-5) with seven points apiece. Morgan State was 5 for 28 (19.7 percent) from the field in the second half and missed all eight of its 3-point tries. For the game, the Bears shot 14 for 54 (25.9 percent).

NO. 11 FLORIDA STATE 83, TROY 67

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- P.J. Savoy scored 16 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, and No. 11 Florida State shook off a sluggish performance to put away Troy on Monday night.

M.J. Walker added 14 points, while Trent Forrest had 13 points and five rebounds for the Seminoles (7-1), who committed 16 turnovers and had 13 assists.

Troy (3-5) was worse, recording only 10 assists while committing 22 turnovers. Jordon Varnado scored 15 points and Darian Adams had 14.

The Trojans closed to 42-40 after B.J. Miller's 3-pointer with 17:16 left, but the Seminoles quickly went on a 13-2 run and maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the second half.

NO. 12 WISCONSIN 69, RUTGERS 64

MADISON, Wis. -- Ethan Happ scored 20 points and D'Mitrik Trice added 14 as No. 12 Wisconsin rallied to beat Rutgers on Monday night.

Nate Reuvers finished with 10 points, and Happ, who scored 12 second-half points, shot 10 of 17 from the field as Wisconsin (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) closed out the win by hitting five of its last six shots.

Eugene Omoruyi scored 17 points and had eight rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (7-2, 0-2), who lost to a ranked opponent for the second consecutive game. Geo Baker and Peter Kiss added 15 and 12 points, respectively, for Rutgers, which shot 13 of 32 in the second half.

SEC

GEORGIA 92, TEXAS SOUTHERN 75

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tyree Crump scored a career-high 25 points, Nicolas Claxton added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Georgia had little trouble beating Texas Southern on Monday night.

Derek Ogbeide added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Rayshaun Hammonds finished with 14 points to help the Bulldogs (5-3) win their second straight.

Derrick Bruce scored 17 points, and Jeremy Combs added 15 or Texas Southern (3-6). The Tigers have dropped two in a row against Power 5 conference opponents since upsetting then-No. 18 Oregon last week.

TEXAS A&M 80, NORTHWESTERN STATE 59

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Wendell Mitchell scored a season-high 18 points and Texas A&M brushed aside Northwestern State on Monday night.

Christian Mekowulu added 14 for the Aggies (3-4), including making 8-of-10 free throws.

The Aggies dominated the Demons in blocks (12-2), steals (10-2), second-chance points (15-6), points off turnovers (18-10) and bench points (30-11).

Ishmael Lane led NSU with 16 points.

Sports on 12/04/2018