ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: 9 cities in state with holiday light displays

The light in the Bible's original Christmas story twinkled from the star that shone so vividly to guide the three Magi to Bethlehem.

The millions of bulbs that sparkle each year on the Arkansas Trail of Holiday Lights pay homage to both the Christ child's birth and to the festivities that brighten the year-end holidays for folks of all faiths -- or even of none at all.

Listing all the public displays of lights to be enjoyed around the state between now and year's end would fill much of a page. Details about some can be found at arkansas.com, the website of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism. Here is a sampler:

• Blytheville. Touted as "the Mid-South's largest holiday lighting display," Lights of the Delta operates nightly through Dec. 27, from 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The 1.5-mile trail on former Eaker Air Force Base, three miles northwest of Blytheville, is illuminated by 6 million lights. Admission is $10 for vehicles up to 12 passengers.

• Crossett. Finney's Christmas Wonderland, three miles north of downtown Crossett, offers a half-mile driving circuit of lights paired with music. One highlight is a drive-through train tunnel. Hours are sunset-10 p.m. nightly until Dec. 31, with free admission and donations invited.

• Hot Springs. Garvan Woodland Gardens, on the outskirts of the Spa City, dresses up its trees and other foliage with more than 4 million lights that glow from 5-9 p.m. each day through Dec. 31. Officials caution that there are likely to be long waits for parking and entry on Fridays and Saturdays. Viewing the lights costs $15 for adults, $5 for children 4-12.

• Newport. The Jackson County Courthouse is lighted for the holidays, as are 125 Christmas trees scattered around the city. Displayed at the Veterans Memorial at Front and Hazel streets are seven towering Nutcracker soldiers and a seven-piece soldier band. The annual Newport Christmas Parade steps off at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 on Malcolm Avenue.

• Paris. More than 100,000 glimmering lights and 28 evergreens with a variety of holiday themes, decorated by local clubs and other organizations, adorn downtown in this Logan County town. Free horse-and-buggy rides will take visitors around the courthouse square each Saturday evening through year's end.

• Pine Bluff. The 1.2-mile Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends route is open 6-9 p.m. daily through Dec. 31 in Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Regional Park. Added this year is a photography stage with parking space for visitors to take photographs under a decorated arch. Admission is free, with donations encouraged.

• Searcy. Venues for Searcy's annual binge of holiday lights include White County Courthouse, the historic Rialto Theater, Harding University, and Berryhill and Spring parks. A bonus attraction in Spring Park is an ice-skating rink. On chilly evenings, hot chocolate provides a warming touch.

• Sherwood. In the Little Rock area, a prime setting for holiday lights is Sherwood's Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights. That's thanks to the mile-long illuminated trail open from 6-9:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 30 in Sherwood Forest. Each visitor gets a candy cane. Admission is free, but donations are welcome of nonperishable items for local food pantries.

• Smackover. The Holiday Light Extravaganza at the Arkansas Museum of Natural Resources Oil Field Park is open 6-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Dec. 22. Admission is $10 per vehicle for up to 10 people. The fee goes up to $20 per vehicle Friday for a special ice-sculpture evening and Saturday for a visit from a Little Rock Zoo penguin.

