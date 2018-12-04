Board previews tight '19 budget

No raises for nonuniform city employees and decreased contributions to outside agencies made for a proposed city budget one city director stopped just short of calling austere on Tuesday.

Little Rock plans to spend $387,561 less in 2019 than it did this year, according to a draft budget City Manager Bruce Moore presented to the city Board of Directors. Salary increases for staff contributed to the 2018 budget increase.

The 2019 draft budget expects $210.4 million in both expenses and revenue, balancing the budget without carrying over revenue from previous years.

"Austere may be too strong of a word, but it is a very tight budget," At-large City Director Gene Fortson said.

The budget will be voted on at a Dec. 18 meeting and is subject to be amended during the coming year in the case of unforeseen circumstances or lower-than-expected revenue.

Personnel costs will increase by about $6.7 million for 2019, to about $163.2 million, according to the draft budget. Part of that will go to negotiated salary increases of 2.5 percent for all union-eligible positions in the city's police and fire departments.

In 2017, the city approved an across-the-board 1.5 percent salary increase for all employees. In 2019, uniform and nonuniform employees will continue progressing in their step-and-grade pay scales.

Under a step-and-grade pay scale, employees are assigned a certain grade category that has a starting minimum salary associated with it. Each year on an employee's hiring anniversary, he moves up one step on the scale, which equals a 1.8 percent pay increase, until he reaches the maximum assigned for his grade.

At-large City Director Joan Adcock said it was unfortunate that nonuniform employees would not get a raise. She said she thought it might be possible to pull money from elsewhere in the budget.

"I would really like for us to be able to give the employees something," she said.

The city also plans to add 12 new firefighter positions to accommodate the addition of Little Rock Fire Station No. 24. The station in the city's southwest is expected to be completed in November or December 2019, and the new firefighters will be hired in February, Moore said.

Additionally, the proposed budget allots funding to maintain 15 police positions previously funded by a community policing grant from the U.S. Department of Justice that expires in February.

Personnel makes up about 75 percent of the city's budget each year, Little Rock finance director Sara Lenehan said. Those costs total about $163.3 million in proposed expenditures for 2019.

The budget allots about $11.1 million in support for outside agencies. That's a decrease of $1.4 million from the 2018 budget.

The city's contributions to 8 of 11 outside agencies will remain the same. The city's contribution to First Tee of Central Arkansas, a nonprofit youth development program on a city golf course, is set to decrease by $126,500.

The city's contribution of $350,000 to the Arkansas Arts Center comes from a hotel tax. Normally the city contributes a total of $700,000 to the center annually, but the facility will be closed for part of the year for renovations, resulting in decreased costs to the city.

The city's funding to Rock Region Metro will increase by $208,000, down from an increase of $330,00 in the 2018 budget over 2017.

Metro on 12/04/2018