Bus runs off I-30, flips; boy dies, 45 people hurt

J.T. Bragaw had just gotten back to his home in Memphis early Monday when he learned that members of his Tipton County Crush youth football team had been involved in a fatal bus crash in central Arkansas.

One child was killed and at least 45 others -- most of them children -- were injured when a bus carrying the team ran off Interstate 30 and overturned shortly before 2:45 a.m. near mile marker 111, west of Benton, authorities said.

"When I got the call, I thought I was dreaming," said Bragaw, wearing an Orange Mound Youth Association hoodie Monday afternoon outside of Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, where many of the injured were taken for treatment. "I was sick. It felt like a fantasy and, to be honest, it still does. I am still in a daze."

Bragaw, a coach and the director for the Tipton County Crush youth football team, identified the child who died as 9-year-old Kameron Johnson of Memphis.

Nickalous Manning, area superintendent of Aspire Public School, did not identify the child who died but said during an afternoon a news conference in Memphis that he was a third-grader from an Aspire charter school, according to The Associated Press.

"When we talked to teammates here, you saw on their faces about what that young person meant to them, the impact that he had on the school community," Manning said. "This is going to be a loss that's going to be hard to heal from."

The driver of the bus told investigators with the Arkansas State Police that she lost control of the vehicle before it rolled off the highway and tumbled down a steep embankment on a sharp bend on an off-ramp. The injured were taken to hospitals in Little Rock and Benton.

The bus is owned by Scott Shuttle Service of Somerville, Tenn.

Bragaw said several Tipton County Crush players were on the bus and were part of a group of about 250 children from the Orange Mound Youth Association in southeast Memphis who had traveled to the Dallas area to play in an all-star tournament over the weekend.

The Tipton County Crush team joined together with 10 other Orange Mound Youth Association football teams to create an "elite" team to play against all-star squads that competed in Texas, Bragaw said.

"These kids had been playing against each other for many years, but when we put them together they immediately gelled," Bragaw said. "It was one of the coolest things I have ever seen in my life."

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies investigate a fatal bus crash Monday on Interstate 30 in Saline County that killed a 9-year-old boy from Memphis. The bus was taking a youth football team back to Tennessee when it crashed.

Orange Mound is a historically black neighborhood that unites around its youth football teams, according to The Associated Press. Children in the area train to be part of the highly competitive Melrose High School team.

"A lot of these kids never had the opportunity to leave Memphis, and they got to go all the way to Dallas," Bragaw said.

Bragaw said the two buses, four vans and multiple vehicles were part of a caravan heading back to Memphis when the crash occurred.

The Associated Press reported that Damous Hailey was one of about a half-dozen adults on the bus that crashed. Hailey said he was sitting directly behind the driver when the bus swerved and then flipped "about 15 or 20 times" before stopping at the foot of a hill.

"When the bus started flipping, the kids were hollering and we were trying to calm them down," Hailey told The Associated Press in an interview from Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton, where he was treated for injuries to his right side and leg. "I was holding on, trying to make sure I didn't get thrown out."

Bragaw described the accident as "horrific."

"You can imagine what happened when these kids were thrown around when their bus went flying at 50 mph into the forest," he said.

Brandon Futch, assistant fire chief with the Bryant Fire Department, said multiple fire departments responded to the scene because it was considered a "potential mass casualty situation."

Bill Ford, chief of the Benton Fire Department, said his agency and the Turtle Creek Fire Department were among the first on the scene. Ford said their primary duty at that point was helping victims get out of the crashed vehicle.

"The bus was on its side when we arrived, so we had to make entry through the roof and through exposed windows, but primarily through the roof," Ford said.

Ford said firefighters used cutters to tear open the bus roof before removing passengers through the hole.

"We, of course, try to comfort people when doing this, but our primary job is to get them out," Ford said.

Ford said he had never seen a crash like the one Monday.

"I imagine the first unit on scene arrived and realized he needed a lot of resources," Ford said. "They radioed back to the county, who put in the request for all units."

Law enforcement officers study the area where a bus went off Interstate 30 near Benton early Monday morning on its way back from Dallas, killing one person and injuring at least 45 others.

Twenty-six people involved in the crash, all between the ages of 9 and 13, were taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, Executive Vice President Chanda Chacon said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Arkansas Children's Health System Surgeon in Chief and Trauma Medical Director Todd Maxson said all the children treated at the hospital were in stable condition and that 22 of the 26 had been released by late Monday afternoon. Four were admitted to the hospital, and all are expected to recover fully, he said.

Maxson said the injuries were primarily fractures and lacerations.

"We had significant fractures, skull fractures and some organ injuries," Maxson said. "We had a lot of lacerations and lots of broken bones."

Rebecca Jones, a spokesman for Saline Memorial Hospital, said the health system treated 13 adults and children involved in the wreck and that all of them had been discharged from the facility by Monday afternoon. They were treated for cuts, bruises and other minor injuries.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences received one adult patient who has not been discharged.

A hospital spokesman wouldn't provide any details, citing privacy laws, according to The Associated Press.

Maxson said receiving 26 patients at once is a "mass casualty" type of situation and that it occurred at a time when the emergency room was already full with other patients.

"It was just remarkable, really, because we went immediately into action," Maxson said.

"We got people treated, discharged or moved into surgery as quickly as possible. We had great support from other hospitals in the region as well, asking what they could do to assist."

The state police investigation is ongoing.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Snyder of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A Section on 12/04/2018