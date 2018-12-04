Driver in fatal I-30 bus crash identified; at least 4 remain hospitalized

The Arkansas State Police have identified a Tennessee woman as the driver of a bus that crashed off Interstate 30 on Monday, killing one child and injuring 45 other people.

Eula Jarrett, 65, was driving a charter bus east on I-30 when she "exited at the 111 [mile marker], left the roadway and overturned," authorities said. The vehicle left the roadway west of Benton shortly before 2:45 a.m. and overturned, causing multiple injuries, police have said.

J.T. Bragaw, a coach and the director for the Tipton County Crush youth football team, previously identified the child who died as 9-year-old Kameron Johnson of Memphis. Most of the other people who were hurt were said to be children.

Jarrett told investigators that she lost control of the vehicle before it rolled off the highway and tumbled down a steep embankment on a sharp bend on an off-ramp.

The road was dry and the weather conditions were clear, according to the fatal crash summary.

Bragaw said the passengers on the bus were part of a group of about 250 children from the Orange Mound Youth Association in southeast Memphis who had traveled to the Dallas area to play in an all-star tournament over the weekend.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Little Rock and Benton.

Twenty-six people involved in the crash, all between the ages of 9 and 13, were taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, Executive Vice President Chanda Chacon said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Arkansas Children's Health System Surgeon in Chief and Trauma Medical Director Todd Maxson said all the children treated at the hospital were in stable condition and that 22 of the 26 had been released by late Monday afternoon.

Hilary DeMillo, spokeswoman for Arkansas Children's Health Systems, said the hospital still had four patients as of Tuesday morning. They were listed in stable condition.

Maxson previously said all are expected to recover fully.

The bus is owned by Scott Shuttle Service of Somerville, Tenn.

The company has seven drivers and operates five buses, according to data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the agency responsible for oversight of commercial vehicles across the U.S.

The company had a “satisfactory” rating by the FMCSA after the agency conducted a compliance review in May.