HBO to develop new TV show set in Arkansas

HBO plans to develop a new TV series set in Arkansas, according to the website Deadline.

Unlike the network's gritty crime drama True Detective, which filmed its third season in the state, this series will focus on riots that took place in two small towns in 1983.

The limited-run series starring Laura Dern and Issa Rae, called The Dolls, will dramatize the impact of riots that arose over Cabbage Patch Kids dolls in two small Arkansas towns. The riots broke out across the United States in response to enormous demand for the toys, which were released for sale in the country that year.

According to Deadline, the limited series “explores class, race, privilege and what it takes to be a ‘good mother.’”

Dern and Rae will also executive produce the series, along with Jayme Lemons, who co-founded Jaywalker Pictures with Dern, and Deniese Davis.