Hill may not be done with football after leading Warriors to title

— Arkansas point guard signee Justice Hill added fuel to the fire Sunday when it comes to thought of him playing football in college.

Hill was named the MVP of the Class 5A state championship game after completing 12 of 25 passes for 218 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception, and rushing 15 times for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns in Little Rock Christian's 52-38 victory over Pulaski Academy.

The Warriors avenged a 56-14 loss to the Bruins from earlier in the season. Hill missed that game with an injury.

"I was hurt watching them out there losing,” Hill said. “I transferred from PA in the fifth grade. All those guys, I know. They have been my classmates so just coming out being able to play them against a different team was just incredible. I'm glad I got the opportunity to do it.”

Hill (5-10, 180 pounds) plans to graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January and practice with the basketball Hogs while redshirting.

Social media and message boards are full of talk about whether Hill will play football in Fayetteville. He plans to talk to basketball coach Mike Anderson and football coach Chad Morris about the possibility.

“I’ll be going up there sitting out and practicing with the basketball team, so when the season is over I’ll talk to Coach Morris and Coach Anderson and maybe go out there and try spring football," Hill said, "but we’ll see what happens.”

Playing quarterback has similarities to playing point guard, Hill said.

“Quarterback is more of a lead role, I think, because there are 10 other guys out there instead of four,” Hill said. “You have to be more of a vocal leader, but it's the same thing in basketball being an extension of the coach on the court and the field.”

Hill’s big play ability and leadership are just some of the intangibles he brought to the team.

"I have an incredible influence behind the center," Hill said. "All the big plays spark my teammates even more.”