• Emile Ratelband, 69, a Dutch motivational speaker who asked a court in the Netherlands to legally shave 20 years off his age, lost his bid, with the court ruling that while Ratelbond is "at liberty" to feel and act younger, changing his legal age would render age requirements set in law meaningless.

• Riley Wooten, 4, who lost his prized collection of dinosaur toys when he and his family fled the Paradise, Calif., wildfires, now has a new collection after word got out on social media and boxes started appearing at his aunt's doorstep.

• John Drennan, a British man whose fiancee, Daniella Anthony, dropped her engagement ring down a grate in New York's Times Square, pledged to buy "a few cold beers" for the police officers who found it in the muck 8 feet down after the couple had flown back to England.

• Edwin Cottrell, 18, and two other unidentified teens face murder and carjacking charges after, New Orleans police said, a pastor's wife died when she was run over after being pulled from her car and thrown to the ground during a carjacking.

• Bryan Deneumostier, 34, a Peruvian national living in South Florida who pleaded guilty to secretly recording and selling his sexual encounters with dozens of men to a pornographic website, was sentenced to three years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

• David Hood said his mother, Jacquelyn Smith, made "a split second decision of wanting to help somebody else," after she was knifed to death in front of her family on a Baltimore street when she stopped to help a panhandler.

• Rodrigo Duterte, 73, the Philippine president whose war on drugs has cost thousands of lives, said he was just joking when he said he used marijuana to stay awake at a recent Singapore gathering of the leaders of Southeast Asian nations.

• Jim Tonner, a gift shop owner in Bristol, N.H., who was given a pet turtle he named Diane when he was a bedridden 12-year-old in 1968, celebrated the turtle's 50th birthday with party hats, and a sheet cake with the right number of candles.

A Section on 12/04/2018