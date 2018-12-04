Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District seeks student transfer exemption

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District is notifying the Arkansas Department of Education that the 3,793-student system wants to opt out of participating in Arkansas’ School Choice Act interdistrict student transfer initiative in the 2019-20 school year.

The school district, which is in its third year, has claimed and received the exemption annually.

Officials said they seek the exemption for the next academic year out of concern that a potential loss of Jacksonville/North Pulaski students to other districts would jeopardize funding for school construction projects. Those projects include a new middle school and three elementary schools that officials said are necessary for the district to attain release from federal court monitoring of its desegregation efforts, the district said.

The district will notify the Arkansas Department of Education of its request by a Dec. 15 deadline. If the district’s plan is denied by the state agency, the district can appeal to the state Board of Education and, ultimately, federal court.