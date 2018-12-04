Kelly Bryant to transfer to Missouri

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has announced he will transfer to Missouri.

He picked Missouri after also officially visiting Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State and North Carolina.

Bryant, 6-3, 225 pounds, completed 262 of 398 passes for 2,802 yards, 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while also rushing for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns in leading Clemson to the College Football Playoff in 2017.

He announced he was transferring from Clemson after losing his starting job to freshman Trevor Lawrence four games into this season.

Arkansas could now look at other graduate transfers and the junior college ranks for another quarterback.

The Razorbacks currently have four scholarship quarterbacks – Ty Storey, Connor Noland, John Stephen Jones, Daulton Hyatt – on the roster. Cole Kelley announced his plans to leave the program on Monday.

Arkansas' offense averaged 335.7 yards game and finished 15th in the SEC in total offense only in front of Tennessee. The Hogs ranked 117th in the nation in total offense during its 2-10 season.