Frank Scott Jr. wins Little Rock mayor's race
VIDEO: Frank Scott Jr. wins Little Rock mayor's race

by Staff and wire reports | Today at 8:40 p.m. | Updated December 4, 2018 at 10:13 p.m. 18comments
story.lead_photo.caption Frank Scott Jr. speaks to supporters at Cajun's Wharf during a victory speech on Dec. 4, 2018. - Photo by Josh Snyder

Frank Scott Jr. has been elected Little Rock’s next mayor.

His opponent, Baker Kurrus, conceded shortly after 8:30 p.m.

At that time, unofficial results from the Pulaski County Election Commission showed Scott with 9,590 votes and Kurrus, with 5,025 votes. Only early and absentee votes had been counted. With all precincts counted, unofficial results at 9:42 p.m. were:

Little Rock mayor results as of 9:42 p.m.
Scott, an adviser to former Gov. Mike Beebe who served on the state Highway Commission, becomes the first African American elected mayor of Little Rock, where divisions linger long after nine black students were escorted past an angry white mob into Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

The city has had two black mayors, but both were elected city directors later chosen for the post by fellow board members.

Scott spoke to a crowd of cheering supporters at his watch party at Cajun's Wharf.

"We started this journey making certain we were going to directly engage each and every voter," he said. "So I thank every volunteer, every team member, every donor, every voter, anybody that shot up a prayer or a positive vibe, we just want to say thank you."

Scott thanked his parents, his supporters, Kurrus and anyone who cast a ballot in the race "whether you voted for me or not."

"For the voters that did not vote for us, I want to earn your support," he said. "Because our mission and vision started on September the 12th, 2017. People thought it was funny, but we wanted to talk about unifying our city."

Kurrus is a 64-year-old attorney and businessman who was superintendent of Little Rock schools after the district was taken over by the state.

Kurrus' contract with the school district wasn't renewed after he opposed the expansion of charter schools in the district, a move that rallied Democratic lawmakers and community leaders to his defense.

Kurrus had also called unifying the city one of his goals in the campaign.

"Let's don't give in to the things that divide us. Let's get together, work hard and make this a better place," Kurrus told supporters after conceding the race.

Scott and Kurrus advanced to the runoff from the general election, where five candidates vied for the position. Scott will succeed Mayor Mark Stodola, who didn’t seek reelection.

Read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

The Associated Press and reporter Josh Snyder contributed to this story.

Comments

  • RBear
    December 4, 2018 at 8:45 p.m.

    Incredible turnout by Scott's supporters. Looks like he picked up more of Sabin's supporters than most expected. Congratulations Mayor-elect Scott, Little Rock's first black mayor elected by popular vote.
  • PopMom
    December 4, 2018 at 8:46 p.m.

    Congrats to Frank Scott Jr. I commend Baker Kurrus for his service to the community. Hopefully, this is the change Little Rock needs to move forward.

  • RBBrittain
    December 4, 2018 at 9:07 p.m.

    How can someone concede when it appears only early & absentee votes have been counted thus far?
  • carpenterretired
    December 4, 2018 at 9:10 p.m.

    Emotional distress in the turnip truck should skyrocket !!!
  • OCT
    December 4, 2018 at 9:16 p.m.

    Yes!
    I look forward to Mr Scott doing an excellent job.
  • arkateacher54
    December 4, 2018 at 9:17 p.m.

    Good luck Frank. Why anybody would want to be mayor of a war zone like LR is beyond me.

  • ObieOne
    December 4, 2018 at 9:22 p.m.

    Buckle your seatbelts

  • OCT
    December 4, 2018 at 9:29 p.m.

    Little Rock isn't a war zone...pure hyperbole. I moved to Arkansas in '95, lived in Quapaw downtown until 2000 then moved midtown where I've been living since. Less problems here than what I hear coworkers speak about in Scott, Lonoke, and Benton. Where do folks get these misconceptions? Have they ever lived in any larger cities?
    pffft...Warzone, indeed.

  • RBear
    December 4, 2018 at 9:34 p.m.

    RBB there was no mathematical way for Kurrus to have closed that gap. Based on the numbers from early and absentee, Kurrus knew he didn't have enough votes to overtake Scott.
  • RBear
    December 4, 2018 at 9:36 p.m.

    Oct probably the most vocal critic of Little Rock in here lives in a trailer in Harrison, rarely ever venturing into Little Rock.
