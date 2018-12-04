Outgoing state representative elected mayor of Jacksonville

Voters in Jacksonville elected an outgoing state representative as mayor Tuesday.

Complete but unofficial votes were:

Bob Johnson 1,689

Patrick Thomas 756

Johnson, 65, was born and raised in Jacksonville. He graduated from the University of Central Arkansas and then received his master’s degree at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

He opened an accounting firm in the city in 1990 and served as a justice of the peace on the Pulaski County Quorum Court for 10 years. After that he began representing District 42, which includes most of Jacksonville, in the state House of Representatives. His term ends in January.

As a representative, he said he is particularly proud to have worked to implement a state suicide hotline. Arkansas had been one of two states that did not have one, he said. Johnson also helped remove state tax obligations for military retirees.

Johnson said he decided to pursue the mayoral position because he wants to unite Jacksonville and return jobs to the area.

Thomas, 58, said he ran for mayor because he wants to promote small businesses and help develop ways to prevent flooding in the city. He is a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Along with his Air Force service, Thomas spent 11 years as an industrial process engineer and 20 years in business, mostly in providing outdoor power equipment, he said. He also was a planning commissioner in the city. He was born in Jacksonville. He received his bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University.

The position pays $85,670 annually.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.