• Fresh off the release of a new biopic about the band, Queen announced it is embarking on a North American tour during the summer of 2019. Joined by singer Adam Lambert, Queen -- featuring original guitarist Brian May and original drummer Roger Taylor -- will perform 23 shows in the United States and Canada next July and August for the "Rhapsody" tour. The announcement comes a month after the premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody, a film covering the rise of the band and its late iconic frontman Freddie Mercury. Lambert, a former finalist on American Idol, has teamed up with Queen on multiple tours since 2012. They most recently completed a 10-concert gig in Las Vegas this past September. "This is a great opportunity," May said in a statement. "Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!" Tickets for the "Rhapsody" tour will go on sale on Friday. Lambert said that they have been "designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!"

• Twenty-five years after Cracked Rear View launched their careers, Grammy-winning rockers Hootie & the Blowfish will release a new album and launch an official tour next year after a decade-long break. The Southern pop-rockers, featuring lead singer Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Jim Sonefeld and Dean Felber, broke out with their major label debut in 1994, considered by the Recording Industry Association of America as one of the top-10 most popular albums of all time. Rucker, now a major country star, said while the band still plays together a few times a year, he's looking forward to playing rock music and headlining New York's Madison Square Garden again. The band will tour 44 cities starting May 30. With Top 10 hits like "Hold My Hand," "Let Her Cry" and "Only Wanna Be With You," the South Carolina-based band went from playing college bars to selling out arenas and winning best new artist at the Grammy Awards in 1996. The band put out five studio albums and other live albums, never coming close to the popularity of the first, with the last one in 2006. Their last official tour was in 2007."Nothing has changed," insists Rucker. "When the four of us get back together, we fall into the same dynamic of the band that's always there. We've been a band for pretty much 30 years now. We're just older now. There's a lot less alcohol."

Photo by Invision

Adam Lambert

Photo by Invision

Jim Sonefeld, from left, Darius Rucker, Dean Felber, and Mark Bryan, of Hootie & the Blowfish, pose for a portrait at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. The band is returning with a tour and album 25 years after “Cracked Rear View” launched the South Carolina-based rock band.

A Section on 12/04/2018