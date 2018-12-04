Nation honors 41st president

The coffin bearing the remains of former President George H.W. Bush arrives at the Capitol in Washington on Monday.

WASHINGTON -- The body of George H.W. Bush arrived at the U.S. Capitol on Monday for a ceremony that marked the beginning of three days of mourning and tributes for the nation's 41st president.

With Bush's casket atop the Lincoln Catafalque, first used for Abraham Lincoln's 1865 funeral, dignitaries went forward to honor the Texan whose efforts for his country spanned three-quarters of a century. Bush died Friday at age 94.

In an invocation that opened Monday evening's ceremony, the U.S. House chaplain, the Rev. Patrick J. Conroy, praised Bush's commitment to public service. Bush served as a Navy pilot, congressman, United Nations ambassador, envoy to China and CIA director before being elected vice president and then president.

"Here lies a great man," said House Speaker Paul Ryan, and "a gentle soul. ... His legacy is grace perfected."

Among the gathered dignitaries was Vice President Mike Pence, who called Bush "a great leader who made a great difference in the life of this nation."

"But he was also just a good man, who was devoted to his wife, his family and his friends," Pence said.

Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Bush a hero and "a steady hand."

President Donald Trump did not attend Monday evening's ceremony, but he and first lady Melania Trump later went to the Capitol to pay their respects.

Political combatants from both sides of the aisle set aside their disputes to honor a Republican who led during a less contentious period and who at times found commonality with Democrats despite policy disagreements. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the House democratic leader, exchanged a hug with former President George W. Bush and came away dabbing her face.

Pelosi and Charles Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, placed wreaths during the short ceremony before the rotunda was to be opened to the public. It was to remain open overnight.

Sent off from Texas with a 21-gun salute, George H.W. Bush's casket was flown to Joint Base Andrews outside the capital city aboard an aircraft that often serves as Air Force One and was designated "Special Air Mission 41" in honor of Bush's place on the chronological list of presidents.

Later in the day, cannons roared outside the Capitol as the sun sank and George W. Bush, the oldest son of the 41st president, stood with his hand over his heart, watching the casket's procession up the steps.

George H.W. Bush was remembered just feet away from what he called "Democracy's front porch," the west-facing steps of the Capitol where he was sworn in as president.

His body will lie in state in the Capitol for public visitation through Wednesday. An invitation-only funeral service is set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral. The president and first lady are to attend, but Trump will not be among the speakers.

Instead, eulogies will be delivered by George W. Bush and by two of George H.W. Bush's friends, former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney of Canada and former Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyo. Rounding out the speakers will be Jon Meacham, the Pulitzer-winning historian and author of the definitive biography of the 41st president.

Although Bush's funeral services are suffused with the flourishes accorded to presidents, by his choice they will not include a formal funeral procession through downtown Washington.

After services in Washington, Bush's body will be returned to Houston to lie in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church before burial Thursday at his family plot on the grounds of his presidential library in College Station, Texas. His final resting place will be alongside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years who died in April, and Robin Bush, the daughter they lost to leukemia in 1953 at age 3.

JOURNEY TO THE CAPITOL

The younger President Bush, his wife, Laura, and others from the family traveled on Monday's flight from Houston.

The former president's casket was loaded onto the plane during a simple but somber ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base outside Houston. The family stood at attention during the 21-gun salute and the playing of "Hail to the Chief."

Joining the family for the trip was the former president's service dog, Sully, who was shown earlier lying in front of the casket at a funeral home in a photograph released by Bush's spokesman.

The plane arrived at Joint Base Andrews under a blue sky and rolled down the empty runway. When it came to a stop, a blue truck bearing the presidential seal pulled up to the plane to remove the casket from the aircraft.

As an Air Force band played the hymn "America" and a blue Air Force flag flew at half-staff, the president's casket was placed in a black hearse for the journey to the Capitol.

Outside the base, bystanders with cellphones and cameras took their positions as police asked them to move off the sidewalk. Police said it would keep the Secret Service from getting nervous.

At an apartment complex across the street, neighbors went to their balconies as the breeze blew briskly and the sun started sinking on the horizon.

Nearby, Deborah Gwaltney, a retiree, sat in her car waiting for the motorcade. "They don't make men like that anymore," she said of Bush. "Men of his caliber."

As the motorcade swept up Constitution Avenue in Washington, Sherry Smith, a probation officer who lives in Dallas, stood on the sidewalk outside the Capitol and placed her hand across her heart.

"I don't know why I did it," Smith said seconds after the motorcade passed. "It was automatic. ... It's a solemn feeling."

"He was a war hero," she said. "He spent his whole life protecting our country."

The last president to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda was Gerald Ford, from Dec. 30, 2006, to Jan. 2, 2007. The last public figure to lie in state there was the late Sen. John McCain on Aug. 31, according to the Senate Historical Office.

Out of respect for Bush, Trump has ordered that the federal government close Wednesday for a national day of mourning. Flags on public buildings are flying at half-staff for 30 days. The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, originally set for Wednesday, was rescheduled for Thursday.

Trump, who has been critical of the Bush family in the past, has offered nothing but praise for the former president in the days since his death and has made no complaint about being left off the roster of funeral speakers.

"Looking forward to being with the Bush Family to pay my respects to President George H.W. Bush," Trump said in a Twitter post Monday.

On Saturday, Trump described Bush as "a high-quality man who truly loved his family."

"One thing that came through loud and clear, he was very proud of his family and very much loved his family. So he was a terrific guy, and he'll be missed," Trump said.

On Monday evening, the president and first lady stood in front of the casket in the Capitol Rotunda with their eyes closed for a few moments, paying tribute to the 41st president.

After Trump saluted the casket, the pair walked out.

As the commemorations began in Washington, several hundred people gathered in downtown Houston for a memorial to Bush, a beloved figure in his adopted hometown.

The ceremony Monday night took place in front of Houston's City Hall, bathed in lights of red, white and blue.

City organizers encouraged Houston residents to wear their boldest socks in a nod to Bush's well-known sartorial tradition.

Michael Meaux, who worked in the U.S. State Department for George W. Bush, wore a pair of hot-pink socks that he laughingly said he had owned for a long time but had never worn before.

The Houston resident called Bush "the last gentleman president that we've had."

AFTER TWO DECADES

Bush's passing puts him back in the Washington spotlight after more than two decades living the relatively low-key life of a former president.

Bush served as president from 1989 to 1993. One of his major achievements was assembling the international military coalition that liberated the tiny, oil-rich nation of Kuwait from invading neighbor Iraq in 1991. The war lasted just 100 hours. He also presided over the end of the Cold War between the United States and the former Soviet Union.

A hero of World War II, Bush was just 20 when he survived being shot down during a bombing run over a Japanese island. He had joined the Navy when he turned 18.

Shortly before leaving the service, he married his 19-year-old sweetheart, Barbara Pierce, and forged the longest presidential marriage in U.S. history. Bush enrolled at Yale University after military service, becoming a scholar-athlete and captaining the baseball team to two College World Series before graduating Phi Beta Kappa after just 2½ years.

After moving to Texas to work in the oil business, Bush turned his attention to politics in the 1960s. He was elected to the first of two terms in Congress in 1967. He would go on to serve as ambassador to the U.N. and China, head of the CIA and chairman of the Republican National Committee before being elected to two terms as Ronald Reagan's vice president.

Soon after he reached the height of his political popularity after the liberation of Kuwait, the U.S. economy began to sour.

Bush was denied a second term by Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, who would later become a close friend. The pair worked together to raise tens of millions of dollars for victims of a 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and of Hurricane Katrina, which swamped New Orleans and the Gulf Coast in 2005.

"Who would have thought that I would be working with Bill Clinton of all people?" he joked in 2005.

In a recent essay, Clinton declared of Bush: "I just loved him."

Information for this article was contributed by Calvin Woodward, Laurie Kellman, Ashraf Khalil, Juan A.Lozano, Nomaan Marchant and staff members of The Associated Press; by Peter Baker of The New York Times; and by Michael E. Ruane, Arelis R. Hernandez, Jenna Portnoy, Clarence Williams and Brittney Martin of The Washington Post.

The body of former President George H. W. Bush lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday in Washington.

Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush walk by the casket of former President George H.W. Bush at the Capitol on Monday in Washington.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects Monday to former President George H. W. Bush, as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

