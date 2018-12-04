New home proposed for toppled statue

Police stand guard after the confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., in this August file photo.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina's flagship university proposed Monday to move a toppled Confederate statue into a new $5 million building on the outskirts of campus, a mile south of where the monument previously stood.

The plan presented by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt was approved by the university's board of trustees, though at least one member voted against it. The board of governors, which oversees the statewide university system, will have the final say over the plan for the statue known as "Silent Sam." The statewide board is expected to consider the issue at a Dec. 14 meeting.

Hours later, several hundred people marched peacefully but noisily in protest against the proposal.

The marchers made their way back to the site where the statue once stood. This time, the pedestal appeared to be boarded up. It was guarded by university police, who stood behind metal railings. As the protesters pressed against the railings, officers started passing out riot helmets. The protesters then began chanting: "We don't see a riot here! Why are you in riot gear?"

Later in the night, it appeared that groups of protesters had begun to disperse.

The trustees proposed a site south of the university's hospital to build a new history and education center that would house the statue, which was torn down by protesters in August. The proposal said the new building in the Odum Village area of campus would cost about $5 million to build, with an estimated $800,000 in annual operating costs.

The chancellor and several of the trustees said they would have preferred moving the statue off campus entirely, but they were restricted by a 2015 state law on Confederate statues and other monuments. Folt said safety was chief among the many factors considered in developing the new plan.

"It was very clear that public safety alone would make it impossible to return it to its base or any outdoor location on our campus," she said during the meeting.

The statue had stood on a main campus quad from 1913 until it was torn down by protesters who decried what they described as its racist origins.

North Carolina's law on historical monuments allows relocation only in narrow circumstances, such as to preserve the artifact or because of construction. University attorney Mark Merritt said the proposal meets those criteria because the statue was vandalized and ultimately toppled in its previous location and because of planned changes at the McCorkle Place quadrangle.

Under the state law, a new location for a monument must be similarly prominent and accessible; the university's proposal says the new building housing "Silent Sam" will be in the middle of "the next area of growth for campus." The proposed site was previously home to housing for students with families.

The new building would also have room to hold classes and display other historical exhibits to contextualize the university's history, Folt said. She said it was too early in the planning phase to discuss a detailed timetable for construction. The written proposal said a likely completion date would be in 2022.

For more than a year before its toppling, the statue had been the focus of protests that intensified after last year's deadly white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Va. Demonstrations for and against the statue continued for weeks after it was torn down, leading to arrests. Amid the protests, the university vowed to come up with a "legal and lasting" plan for the statue, taking input from students, alumni, faculty members and others. It has been stored in an undisclosed location while the university has developed a plan for it.

