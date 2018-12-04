Off The Wire

BASEBALL

Seattle finalizes deals

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired two-time All-Star shortstop Jean Segura from the Seattle Mariners for veteran slugger Carlos Santana and infielder J.P. Crawford on Monday. The Phillies also get left-hander James Pazos and righty Juan Nicasio in the trade. It was the second major deal of the day for the Mariners. They also sent second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets for five players, including two top prospects and outfielder Jay Bruce. Seattle went 89-73 this year and hasn't made the playoffs since 2001, the longest postseason drought among the four major pro American sports. The Phillies, who added Santana and Jake Arrieta last offseason, finished 80-82 after leading the NL East in early August. Segura hit .304 with 10 home runs, 63 RBI, 20 stolen bases and had a .341 on-base percentage last season. He is signed through 2022 and is owed $60 million. He also got a $1 million bonus for approving the deal. Santana batted a career-low .229 with 24 home runs, 86 RBI and a .352 OBP in his first season in Philadelphia after signing a $60 million, three-year contract. Crawford, a 2013 first-round pick, hit .214 in only 49 games. He's been plagued by injuries and has 187 career at-bats. Pazos was 4-1 with a 2.88 ERA in 60 appearances, covering 50 innings. He struck out 45 and walked 15. Nicasio was 1-6 with a 6.00 ERA in 46 games. He pitched in two games for the Phillies in 2017.

Red Sox accept invite

The Boston Red Sox have accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship. "We've accepted and we're going to see if there's a date that works," team President Sam Kennedy said Monday. Once a standard, nonpartisan perk of winning it all, the traditional champions' visit to Washington has become more politicized. Some teams have declined invitations from President Donald Trump; in other cases, individual players stayed home. Kennedy said it's up to players to decide whether they want to attend.

Dodgers extend Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed on a four-year contract with Manager Dave Roberts, which would keep him at the helm of the team through 2022. Roberts just finished his third season as the Dodgers' skipper during which he led Los Angeles to its second consecutive World Series. Los Angeles lost in five games to the Boston Red Sox in October. The Dodgers lost the 2017 World Series in seven games to the Houston Astros. He has led the Dodgers to seasons of 91, 104 and 92 victories, and is 287-200 overall.

SOCCER

Modric takes Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric won the Ballon d'Or award for the first time Monday, ending the 10-year dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Modric won the Champions League with Madrid and then guided Croatia to the World Cup final in July. He was voted player of the tournament. Modric, who has won the Champions League four times with Madrid, was fifth in Ballon d'Or polling last year. Ronaldo missed out on a record sixth award, which would have moved him one ahead of Messi. The last player to win it before those two started dominating world soccer awards was Brazil midfielder Kaka with AC Milan in 2007. Also, Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg won the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or.

FOOTBALL

Panthers shuffle deck

Panthers Coach Ron Rivera will take over defensive play calls from coordinator Eric Washington after the team's four-game losing streak. The Panthers also fired defensive line coach Brady Hoke and assistant secondary/cornerbacks coach Jeff Imamura. The moves were announced after Rivera met with new owner David Tepper and General Manager Marty Hurney on Monday morning. Washington will remain defensive coordinator but will now oversee the front seven. He was the team's defensive line coach before being promoted to coordinator this past offseason. Sam Mills III will lead the defensive line, and Rivera will work with Richard Rodgers in the secondary.

Barksdale released

The Los Angeles Chargers released offensive tackle Joe Barksdale, who started 43 games for the team over the past four seasons. The 6-5, 325-pound offensive lineman started the opener against Kansas City before suffering a knee injury and missing the next five games. He then played in the next four but was declared out for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh for a noninjury-related reason. Barksdale has been in the league eight seasons. He was drafted in the third round by Oakland in 2011 before being waived and claimed by the Rams, where he played for three seasons.

BASKETBALL

Bulls impeach ‘The Mayor’ as head coach

CHICAGO — The skidding Chicago Bulls fired Coach Fred Hoiberg on Monday and promoted associate head coach Jim Boylen in hopes of lifting the team from the bottom of the standings.

The Bulls have been hit hard by injuries this season, but at 5-19 only two teams have worse records.

“Decisions like this one are never easy to however I felt this was the right choice for our organization at this time,” said Jim Paxson, the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations. “After a thorough evaluation, I elected to make this move with the overall development of our team in mind.”

The Bulls have been riddled by injuries all year. Denzel Valentine (ankle), Kris Dunn (knee) and former Arkansas Razorback Bobby Portis (knee) have missed significant time. Forward Lauri Markkanen didn’t make his season debut until last weekend because of an elbow injury.

Hoiberg finishes his tenure in Chicago, where he played for four seasons and had a long history with General Manager Gar Forman, with a record of 115-155 (.426) and a single playoff appearance, when the Bulls were ousted in the first round by Boston in 2017. Hoiberg was named Chicago’s head coach in June 2015 after spending five seasons at Iowa State, where the former player was nicknamed “The Mayor.” Hoiberg went 115-56 at Iowa State, including four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and back-to-back Big 12 Tournament titles.

He replaced Tom Thibodeau, who was fired after five seasons, and the hope was that the free-wheeling style he used with the Cyclones would work in the NBA.

Boylen is a veteran, but this will be his first time as an NBA head coach; he spent four years as the head coach at Utah. Over 20 years in the NBA, he also has been an assistant in Houston, Golden State, Milwaukee, Indiana and San Antonio.

