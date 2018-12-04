Police: Jeep hits hog crossing highway in Arkansas, then crashes head-on into pickup; 1 killed

A 42-year-old Arkansas man was killed in a head-on crash Monday evening that started when another vehicle hit a hog that was crossing a highway, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 49 in the Marvell area, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police say a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling south on U.S. 49 about a half mile north of Arkansas 39 when it hit a hog that was on the highway.

The Jeep then crossed the centerline and hit a northbound 2014 Dodge Ram head-on, according to the report.

The Dodge driver, Arturo A. Aguilar, 42, of Clarendon, suffered fatal injuries. A 27-year-old passenger in the Dodge, Eleutrio Carreno-Eustaquino of Ward, and the Jeep driver, 34-year-old Jessica L. Fulbright of Cabot, were listed as being hurt. The report didn't detail the extent of their injuries.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 453 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.