QB Kelley says he's leaving

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley announced via his Twitter account Monday he will transfer out of the program.

The move had been expected for several weeks and looked to be a foregone conclusion after he did not travel to the final pair of road games and worked as a scout team tight end for the season finale at Missouri.

The 6-7 redshirt sophomore, who had a 3-3 record in six starts the past two years, is the first Arkansas quarterback with starting experience to transfer since Nathan Dick after the 2008 season, when transfer Ryan Mallett was preparing to take the starting reins.

"This was one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make," Kelley wrote on Twitter. "And through great difficulty I have decided that I will be transferring from the University of Arkansas.

"After talking to my family, friends and my coaches, I feel it is best that I move on from the university. Arkansas will always hold a special place in my heart. I have made some really special friends here and I love all my brothers that I went to work with every day. I will always love the Razorbacks and I hope nothing but the best for my brothers in the future."

Kelley did not indicate a transfer destination in his post.

Kelley had an up-and-down career in three years with the Razorbacks. He led the team to a 2-2 record while filling in for the injured Austin Allen midway through the 2017 season -- consecutive losses to No. 1 Alabama and No. 21 Auburn, then dramatic victories at Ole Miss (38-37) and against Coastal Carolina (39-38).

He won the starting job to open 2018 but struggled early in a 55-20 victory over Eastern Illinois and was replaced by Ty Storey. He came off the bench the next week and sparked the Razorbacks to a 27-9 lead at Colorado State, but the Razorbacks lost 34-27.

He started the next week but threw four interceptions in a 44-17 loss to North Texas. He came off the field to a chorus of booing fans.

Kelley, of Lafayette, La., finished the season 35 of 67 for 455 yards with 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also rushed for 73 yards and led the Razorbacks with three rushing touchdowns.

Sports on 12/04/2018