Trump: Sentence Cohen to the max

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump used his Twitter feed Monday to accuse his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, of lying under oath and said he should receive the maximum jail sentence.

At the same time, Trump praised another former adviser, Roger Stone, for saying he would never testify against the president.

The Twitter fusillade came after Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the duration of his work for the Trump Organization on a proposed, but never developed, Trump Tower project in Moscow.

Cohen testified that the work on the proposal did not end in January 2016, as he had claimed, but lasted until May 2016, after Trump had won the number of delegates needed to clinch the Republican nomination for president. The charge against Cohen was brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russian officials interfering in the presidential election.

In his plea agreement, and in a pre-sentencing memo written by his lawyers in a separate federal case in the Southern District of New York, Cohen said he had kept Trump updated about the project as he tried to expedite the proposal.

"'Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time.' You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term? He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence," Trump wrote in two tweets.

In another tweet, Trump addressed Stone, who is being investigated by Mueller's team over whether he had advance knowledge of plans by the website WikiLeaks to release troves of emails stolen from Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman.

"'I will never testify against Trump.' This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about 'President Trump.' Nice to know that some people still have 'guts!'" Trump wrote.

