Victim who died after being dragged by vehicle in Little Rock ID'd

Authorities have identified a man who died after being dragged about half a mile in Little Rock.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Tuesday that the Arkansas state Crime Lab identified the man as 60-year-old Douglas Bruce Hayes.

Police said previously that Hayes was struck by a vehicle near University and Asher avenues and dragged approximately a half-mile.

Lt. Michael Ford, a police spokesman, said Tuesday that he had no further details about what happened, but that it was being investigated as an accident.

He said a report into the death was still pending, and additional information would be released after it was complete.