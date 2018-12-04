Voters in Little Rock casting ballots for city's next mayor

FILE - This combination of file photos shows candidates for mayor of Little Rock, Ark., from left, Frank Scott and Baker Kurrus, who are running in the Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, runoff election for the nonpartisan, open seat. (File photos)

LITTLE ROCK — Voters are casting ballots in a runoff election that will determine who will be Little Rock's next mayor.

Frank Scott and Baker Kurrus are each vying for the nonpartisan, open seat.

If Scott wins, he would be the first African American elected mayor of Little Rock, where divisions linger long after nine black students were escorted past an angry white mob into Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

The city has had two black mayors, but both were elected city directors later chosen for the post by fellow board members.

The 35-year-old Scott was an adviser to former Gov. Mike Beebe and served on the state Highway Commission. Kurrus is a 64-year-old attorney and businessman who was superintendent of Little Rock schools after the district was taken over by the state.