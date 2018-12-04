Walker gets glimpse of what he wants

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's team took a big step forward Saturday.

The Trojans (4-4) put together their strongest defensive performance of the season in a 79-52 victory against Sam Houston State at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

It was precisely the 40-minute effort first-year Coach Darrell Walker sought as a pre-requisite for the Trojans to take a leap forward after their first eight games.

"We're going to need the same thing against Bradley [University] coming up," Walker said of tonight's 6:30 p.m. home game for the Trojans. "That's a solid basketball team coming in here."

Bradley is 6-3 this season and has earned impressive victories against SMU (75-62) and Penn State (59-56) on Nov. 20-21, respectively.

The Braves, who have never played a game in the state of Arkansas, bludgeoned UALR 86-46 on Dec. 13 in Peoria, Ill.

The Trojans' 40-point loss was Bradley's largest Division I victory in 18 seasons and was UALR's worst defeat since an 88-41 loss to Oklahoma State on Dec. 12, 1998.

Three current Trojans played in the blowout loss at Bradley. Sophomore guard Jaizec Lottie had 12 points in 27 minutes. Sophomore forward Kris Bankston added 2 points and 4 turnovers in 10 minutes. Sophomore forward Damir Hadzic -- who is not expected to play Tuesday because of a wrist injury -- did not score, but he had 2 rebounds and 3 assists in 15 minutes.

The 2018 Trojans are a whole different bunch and are playing quite well at home. UALR is 3-1 inside the Jack Stephens Center this season and is outscoring opponent by 19.3 points in the three victories.

Bradley is 0-2 on the road with a 71-70 loss at the University of Illinois at Chicago and an 85-73 loss at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) on Nov. 28. The Braves also fell 85-75 on Saturday to the University of New Mexico.

Eight games in, the Trojans' identity is becoming clearer.

Junior guard Rayjon Tucker, whose 33 points against Sam Houston State marked the second most ever scored by a Trojan in the Jack Stephens Center, is the face of UALR's run-and-gun offense.

Tucker is ranked first among all Sun Belt Conference players in minutes played (36.4), fourth in scoring with 20.7 points per game and fifth in field goal percentage at 52.7 percent.

"We've all got to talk to each other, and we've got to learn each other," Tucker said. "It's a long season. We're still getting used to everything and how [Walker] wants things to be run -- how we fit in and where we fit in. We're definitely getting adjusted, but I like the pace that we're at right now."

Darrell Walker

Sports on 12/04/2018