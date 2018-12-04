Police: Arkansas woman in stable condition after horse-drawn carriage struck in hit-and run

A 79-year-old woman who was thrown out of a horse-drawn carriage when it was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Hot Springs is in stable condition, authorities said.

The crash happened at 9:06 p.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and Fountain Street, according to a statement from the Hot Springs Police Department that was released Tuesday.

Officers said they discovered a red or maroon passenger car had hit the carriage from the rear and fled the scene. Police said Mary Spruell of Bradley was thrown out of the carriage during the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the case is currently under investigation and they have a person of interest.