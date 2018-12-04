WR commitment to get another look at campus

University of Arkansas receiver commitment TQ Jackson will make his first trip to Fayetteville since February for an official visit this weekend.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing the atmosphere after seeing the season they've had," Jackson said. "Seeing more of the academic part, the dorms. The last time I was there the stadium wasn't done. Looking forward to seeing that in person."

Jackson, 6-3, 180 pounds, 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Jefferson, Texas, picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from TCU, Baylor, Arizona, Missouri, Minnesota, Arkansas State University, Houston, SMU, Texas Tech and others.

The 2-10 record didn't lead Jackson to rethink his pledge because of his belief in Coach Chad Morris and his staff.

"You just have to buy into it with the new coaching staff," Jackson said. "Coach Morris and the staff is coming in trying to change the culture, so we have to buy into it and not look at the record. Don't look at it as a bad thing, but look at it like we can come in and play early."

Jackson, who recorded 40 receptions for 938 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, had 38 catches for 797 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. He also retuned nine punts for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Razorback quarterback commitment KJ Jefferson will make an unofficial visit this weekend. It will be the first time for Jackson to meet his future teammate.

"I think we're going to have a real good bond," Jackson said. "We don't have a choice but to have a good bond because he's going to be my quarterback. I'm looking forward to going up there and hanging out with him and the rest of the team."

Jackson saw his high school career end Nov. 23 after the Bulldogs suffered a 31-21 loss to Malakoff in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

"It hit me a lot that I won't be playing in high school anymore," Jackson said. "The next time I do play it will be at Arkansas. It's mixed feelings, but I think of it like all things have to end at some point."

He will be accompanied by his mother, Monique; grandmother, Gloria Jefferson; and sisters Rachae, 13, and Alyssa, 11, on the trip to Fayetteville.

Jackson tries to set a good example for his younger sisters.

"Of course, got to be the man of the house," he said.

Associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor and receivers coach Justin Stepp recruited Jackson.

"They were like the first ones to believe in me," Jackson said. "Loyalty means a lot to me."

Jackson was glad Traylor withdrew his name for consideration from the Stephen F. Austin head coaching job.

"I was real relived about that," Jackson said.

More visitors

The Hogs are expected to host at least four more prospects this weekend, including offensive lineman Chibueze Nwanna, 6-7, 315, of Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania; offensive lineman Myron Cunningham, 6-6, 305, of Iowa Central Communty College; offensive lineman Drew Vest, 6-5, 293, of Searcy; and offensive lineman Dylan Rathcke, 6-5, 290, of Baton Rouge University Lab.

Decision day

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is expected to announce for which school he'll finish out his college career today.

Bryant, 6-3, 225, announced he was transferring from Clemson after losing his starting job to freshman Trevor Lawrence four games into this season. He's expected to finish classes at Clemson and become a graduate transfer. He will enroll at his new school in January and be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

He'll choose from among Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri and North Carolina. He officially visited all five schools.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 12/04/2018