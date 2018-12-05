Police: Woman thrown from horse-drawn carriage in Hot Springs when car hits it, flees scene

A 79-year-old woman who was thrown out of a horse-drawn carriage when it was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Hot Springs is in stable condition, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened at 9:06 p.m. near Central Avenue and Fountain Street, according to a statement from the Hot Springs Police Department.

Officers said a red or maroon car hit the carriage from the rear and fled the scene. Police said Mary Spruell of Bradley was thrown out of the carriage and taken to a hospital.

Police said the case is under investigation and that they have a person of interest.

State Desk on 12/05/2018