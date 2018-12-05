City and county runoff results

Here are the results for some city and county runoff elections Tuesday. The runoffs were to settle races that weren't decided in the Nov. 6 general election. Incumbents are denoted by an asterisk (*). Democrats are (D) and Republicans are (R). Results are unofficial until certified. Results from runoffs in Ashley, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Izard, Lonoke, Mississippi, Phillips, Randolph, Saline, St. Francis and White counties were unavailable.
BAXTER COUNTY
MOUNTAIN HOME
MAYOR
Hillrey Adams 1,095
Nancy Osmon 659
JEFFERSON COUNTY
ALTHEIMER
COUNCIL MEMBER
DISTRICT 1 POSITION 1
Tina Burton 72
Joycette Strong 66
DISTRICT 2 POSITION 1
Sheron Burton 78
Samuel L. Kelley 59
LAWRENCE COUNTY
TREASURER
Samantha Jones 429
Connie Mullen 802
BLACK ROCK
ALDERMAN
WARD 1 POSITION 1
Trisha Meeks 23
Greg Hall 37
HOXIE
ALDERMAN
WARD 1 POSITION 1
Steve Adamson 228
Darrell Pickney 217
WARD 3 POSITION 1
Cliff Farmer 223
*Becky Linebaugh 223
MAYOR
Dennis Coggins 244
*Lanny Tinker 204
MONROE COUNTY
BRINKLEY
CITY COUNCIL
WARD 1 POSITION 2
Sylvia Halliburton 131
*Wally Shaw 156
MAYOR
Oscar Conyears 414
Gary Henard 434
HOLLY GROVE
CITY COUNCIL
WARD 1 POSITION 1
Zenoba Artis 36
*Gloria B. Murphy 38
PULASKI COUNTY
JACKSONVILLE
CITY COUNCIL
WARD 1 POSITION 1
*Kenny Elliott 1,193
Jeff Elmore 1,188
WARD 2 POSITION 1
*Kevin McCleary 1,032
Gary Sipes 1,338
MAYOR
Bob Johnson 1,689
Patrick Thomas 756
LITTLE ROCK
MAYOR
Baker Kurrus 16,282
Frank Scott Jr. 22,622
