City and county runoff results

Here are the results for some city and county runoff elections Tuesday. The runoffs were to settle races that weren't decided in the Nov. 6 general election. Incumbents are denoted by an asterisk (*). Democrats are (D) and Republicans are (R). Results are unofficial until certified. Results from runoffs in Ashley, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Izard, Lonoke, Mississippi, Phillips, Randolph, Saline, St. Francis and White counties were unavailable.

BAXTER COUNTY

MOUNTAIN HOME

MAYOR

Hillrey Adams 1,095

Nancy Osmon 659

JEFFERSON COUNTY

ALTHEIMER

COUNCIL MEMBER

DISTRICT 1 POSITION 1

Tina Burton 72

Joycette Strong 66

DISTRICT 2 POSITION 1

Sheron Burton 78

Samuel L. Kelley 59

LAWRENCE COUNTY

TREASURER

Samantha Jones 429

Connie Mullen 802

BLACK ROCK

ALDERMAN

WARD 1 POSITION 1

Trisha Meeks 23

Greg Hall 37

HOXIE

ALDERMAN

WARD 1 POSITION 1

Steve Adamson 228

Darrell Pickney 217

WARD 3 POSITION 1

Cliff Farmer 223

*Becky Linebaugh 223

MAYOR

Dennis Coggins 244

*Lanny Tinker 204

MONROE COUNTY

BRINKLEY

CITY COUNCIL

WARD 1 POSITION 2

Sylvia Halliburton 131

*Wally Shaw 156

MAYOR

Oscar Conyears 414

Gary Henard 434

HOLLY GROVE

CITY COUNCIL

WARD 1 POSITION 1

Zenoba Artis 36

*Gloria B. Murphy 38

PULASKI COUNTY

JACKSONVILLE

CITY COUNCIL

WARD 1 POSITION 1

*Kenny Elliott 1,193

Jeff Elmore 1,188

WARD 2 POSITION 1

*Kevin McCleary 1,032

Gary Sipes 1,338

MAYOR

Bob Johnson 1,689

Patrick Thomas 756

LITTLE ROCK

MAYOR

Baker Kurrus 16,282

Frank Scott Jr. 22,622

A Section on 12/05/2018