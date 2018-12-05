Arkansas Highway Police officer rear-ended, airlifted to hospital, authorities say

An Arkansas Highway Police officer was airlifted to the hospital after his vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 30 Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the officer was assigned to a construction or maintenance site on I-30, just west of the community of Friendship in Hot Spring County, when a driver lost control of a vehicle and rear-ended him.

Danny Straessle, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation, said the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m.

Authorities said the officer was airlifted to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries, according to state police.

Though authorities initially shut down lanes of I-30 in both directions, Straessle said one lane in each direction was open as of 10:30 a.m., and a state Department of Transportation highway incident report showed that the wreck had been cleared by 11:44 a.m.

Sadler said he didn't yet know whether the driver would face charges in the wreck.

Check the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette live traffic map for updates.