Razorbacks LB Harris hints at his return

by Tom Murphy | Today at 2:24 a.m. 0comments

University of Arkansas linebacker De'Jon Harris, a second-team All-SEC pick by The Associated Press the past two seasons, appeared to suggest he'd return for his senior season late Tuesday.

A couple of hours after graduate transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant announced he would play his final season at Missouri, Harris took to his Twitter account to add a little cheer for football fans.

Harris wrote, "But for all the long faces tonight. I got another year in me so let's rock out!"

Harris, the SEC tackle leader with 118, is one of three known Arkansas juniors to submit his name to the NFL Draft advisory board, along with defensive lineman McTelvin Agim and cornerback Ryan Pulley. Those grades were expected to be returned this week.

Sports on 12/05/2018

Print Headline: Razorbacks LB Harris hints at his return

