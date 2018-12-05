Infant in Audi unhurt after thief steals SUV in Little Rock; 1 in custody

A man stole a black Audi Q5 while an infant was in the back seat, then set the child on the ground a few blocks away before being arrested in the same area Wednesday evening, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock Police Department Lt. Michael Ford said the infant was not hurt when the man stole the SUV and took it on a brief joyride.

The Audi was reported missing with the child inside at approximately 5:30 p.m. The child was located near where the thief placed the baby's car seat, and police had the suspect in custody by 6 p.m., Ford said.

Investigators were still working the scene Wednesday night, and the man who allegedly stole the car has not been publicly identified.

The theft happened in the area of 12000 Stagecoach Road.