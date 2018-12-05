Police: Man shot girlfriend after she pepper-sprayed him in west Little Rock

A man shot his girlfriend after she pepper-sprayed him in Little Rock on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Marcus Johnson, 24, of Pine Bluff told police who arrived at a shots fired call at Chenal Lakes Apartments, 13500 Chenal Parkway, shortly before 6:30 a.m. that he shot his girlfriend in the legs after she pepper-sprayed him during an argument, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The 23-year-old victim told investigators Johnson tracked her to the apartment complex via an app, and that the two began to argue.

Authorities said the victim reported that when Johnson advanced toward her, she sprayed him and he then shot her in the legs.

The woman was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

According to an inmate roster, Johnson was being held at Pulaski County jail on a charge of first-degree battery Wednesday afternoon. Bail was set at $25,000.