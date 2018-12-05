Locksley accepts Terps position

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland hired Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley as its football coach Tuesday night.

Locksley will take over after a season defined by tragedy and turmoil. Offensive lineman Jordan McNair died in June of heatstroke he suffered during an offseason workout, and in the wake of his death came allegations of bullying and intimidation by coach DJ Durkin and one of his assistants.

Durkin spent more than two months on administrative leave while independent investigations were conducted into McNair's death and the culture surrounding the team. The governing board for the state university system decided to reinstate Durkin on Oct. 30, a decision that prompted widespread outrage and protests by players. University President Wallace Loh fired Durkin the next day.

Matt Canada served as interim coach this fall and presided over a 5-7 season. He was credited with keeping the team together under difficult circumstances and he interviewed for the permanent job, but Maryland instead went with Locksley, who had two previous stops with the Terrapins.

Locksley, who won the Broyles Award on Tuesday as the nation's top assistant coach, was Maryland's running backs coach from 1997-2002, and later returned as the program's offensive coordinator from 2012-15.

"I am thrilled to be returning home and to have the opportunity to lead the Maryland football program," Locksley said in a statement.

