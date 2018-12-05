Police: Arkansas man fatally struck by pickup entering I-430 in Little Rock

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup as it entered Interstate 430 in Little Rock on Monday evening, authorities said.

Robert Sanders, 39, of Austin was hit by a 2018 Ford F150 as it traveled onto southbound Interstate 430 from Stagecoach Road shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to a report by Arkansas State Police.

The driver, a 43-year-old Mabelvale woman, was listed as being hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of her injuries.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the accident.

At least 454 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.