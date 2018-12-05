Sheriff: 2 masked men break into central Arkansas home, claim to be law enforcement

Authorities in Lonoke County are working to identify two men who broke into a home, claimed to be police officers and ultimately stole a purse.

The Lonoke County sheriff's office said in a statement that deputies were called shortly before midnight Tuesday to a home on Arkansas 321 North in the Ward area. A 70-year-old resident reported two men broke in and were "identifying themselves as the Lonoke County Police and ... asking if they had any guns," the statement said.

Authorities said one of the men grabbed a purse and then both ran after the caller's husband asked to see their badges.

A police K-9 followed a track from the home to a nearby church, where investigators believe the men may have gotten into a vehicle.

The intruders are described as white men who were wearing masks. One of them was said to have a possible speech impediment.