State college basketball composite schedule

All times Central

TODAY'S GAMES

MEN

Central Arkansas at Louisville, 6 p.m.

UAPB at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Monticello at Ark.-Fort Smith, 7 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Univ. of the Ozarks, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Colorado State, 9 p.m.

WOMEN

Hardin-Simmons at Univ. of the Ozarks, 5:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Missouri Baptist at Philander Smith, 4 p.m.

Champion Baptist at Central Baptist, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at John Brown, 8 p.m.

WOMEN

Lyon College at Philander Smith, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at John Brown, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No games scheduled

SATURDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Crowley's Ridge at Lyon College, noon

Randall at Ark.-Fort Smith, 2 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Harding at Henderson State, 3 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at Southern Arkansas, 3 p.m.

Missouri Baptist at Central Baptist, 3 p.m.

Arkansas Tech at Ark.-Monticello, 4 p.m.

Williams Baptist at Union (Tenn.), 4 p.m.

John Brown at Southwest Christian, 4 p.m.

Central Arkansas at UALR, 5:30 p.m.

UAPB at UC-Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

WOMEN

Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 1 p.m.

Harding at Henderson State, 1 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at Southern Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Missouri Baptist at Central Baptist, 1 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Arkansas Tech at Ark.-Monticello, 2 p.m.

John Brown at Southwest Christian, 2 p.m.

Kansas State at UALR, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAME

WOMEN

Tulsa at Arkansas State, 2 p.m.

MONDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Champion Christian at Ark.-Pine Bluff, TBA

WOMEN

Central Baptist at Ecclesia College, 5 p.m.

Tougaloo (Miss.) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 11 GAME

MEN

Miles College at UALR, 6:30 p.m.

Sports on 12/05/2018