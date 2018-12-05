The Saban effect

Michael Locksley is a former head coach whose fortunes have changed for the better as an assistant.

As the head coach of the University of New Mexico from 2009-2011, Locksley's Lobos won only two of 28 games. As an interim head coach at the University of Maryland in 2015, Locksley's team suffered five consecutive losses before winning its season finale.

At a glance BROYLES AWARD WINNERS YEAR;NAME, SCHOOL 2018;Michael Locksley, Alabama 2017;Tony Elliott, Clemson 2016;Brent Venables, Clemson 2015;Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma 2014;Tom Herman, Ohio State 2013;Pat Narduzzi, Michigan State 2012;Bob Diaco, Notre Dame 2011;John Chavis, LSU 2010;Gus Malzahn, Auburn 2009;Kirby Smart, Alabama 2008;Kevin Wilson, Oklahoma 2007;Jim Heacock, Ohio State 2006;Bud Foster, Virginia Tech 2005;Greg Davis, Texas 2004;Gene Chizik, Auburn 2003;Brian Van Gorder, Georgia 2002;Norm Chow, Southern Cal 2001;Randy Shannon, Miami 2000;Mark Mangino, Oklahoma 1999;Ralph Friedgen, Georgia Tech 1998;David Cutcliffe, Tennessee 1997;Jim Herrmann, Michigan 1996;Mickey Andrews, Florida State

A year later, Locksley joined the University of Alabama staff as an offensive analyst, and his career has enjoyed a much more favorable outcome.

Locksley, who has since been promoted to offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide, was named the 2018 winner of the 23rd annual Broyles Award on Tuesday at the Little Rock Marriott Hotel.

The Broyles Award honors college football's top assistant coach. Locksley is the first Alabama assistant to win the award since Kirby Smart won in 2009 as a defensive coordinator.

"After my time as a head coach, I got put in the Nick Saban witness protection program," Locksley joked to the packed ballroom audience.

Locksley, 48, was born in Washington, D.C., and played safety and cornerback for Towson State in Maryland. He was named the Tigers' defensive player of the year for his senior season. He graduated in the spring of 1992 with a degree in marketing.

Locksley has served as an assistant coach at Towson State, the University of Pacific (Stockton, Calif.), Army, Maryland, Florida and Illinois.

No. 1 and unbeaten Alabama (13-0) led the SEC in total offense, passing and points per game. It was third in the SEC in rushing. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was second in the league in passing yards, and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was second in the league in receiving.

Locksley's offense is averaging 47.9 points and 527.6 yards a game, and Tagovailoa is a Heisman Trophy finalist. The Tide already have set school single-season records for points, total offense, offensive touchdowns and passing yards.

With Locksley calling the plays, Alabama's average scoring drive in 2018 took only five plays and a little more than three minutes.

"It's amazing because those are the same plays I called at some of the other places where I wasn't a really good coach," Locksley said. "It just goes to show you how really great players and great leadership from the top makes a difference."

The defending national champion, Alabama has once again earned the right to play for a title. The Tide will play Oklahoma (12-1) in the Orange Bowl in a national semifinal game Dec. 29.

"We've got a tremendous amount of players there at Alabama that are hard workers," Locksley said. "You know it's easy to say, 'If you coach at Alabama you should be able to do that.' But those players put in so much hard work, energy and effort. Under Coach Saban's leadership, it's amazing that we're able to continue to do it year after year and game after game."

Locksley was the last of the five finalists to arrive for the ceremony, flying into Little Rock late Monday night.

"I wish I could [enjoy the moment]," he said. "I'm a little under the weather. We had a big game Saturday. Obviously a big win over Georgia. And we started the recruiting process on Monday, and I flew in late last night.

"But I'm excited to win this award and be associated with Coach Broyles and all he stood for in the coaching profession. It means a lot to me and my family."

The four other finalists for the Broyles Award were Jay Bateman, defensive coordinator at Army; Jeff Scott, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Clemson; Bob Shoop, defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Mississippi State; and Chip Long, offensive coordinator at Notre Dame.

