Transfer Bryant passes up Hogs

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant announced his intentions to transfer to Missouri on Tuesday after considering the University of Arkansas and others.

He picked Missouri after officially visiting Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State and North Carolina.

Missouri will lose senior quarterback Drew Lock at the end of the season. Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylor Powell (Fayetteville) is next on the Tigers' depth chart for 2018.

Bryant, 6-3, 225 pounds, completed 262 of 398 passes for 2,802 yards, 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while also rushing for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns in leading Clemson to the College Football Playoff in 2017.

He announced he was transferring from Clemson after losing his starting job to freshman Trevor Lawrence four games into this season. He was recruited by Razorbacks Coach Chad Morris when Morris was offensive coordinator at Clemson before he left to become the head coach at SMU.

Arkansas' offense averaged 335.7 yards per game and finished 13th in the SEC in total offense, in front of only Tennessee. The Hogs ranked 117th in the nation in total offense during its 2-10 season.

The Hogs can look at other graduate transfers and in the junior-college ranks for another quarterback.

The Razorbacks have four scholarship quarterbacks -- Ty Storey, Connor Noland, John Stephen Jones and Daulton Hyatt -- on the roster. Cole Kelley announced his plans to leave the program Monday.

The Hogs have a commitment from quarterback KJ Jefferson, 6-3, 210, of Sardis (Miss.) North Panola. ESPN rates him a four-star prospect and the No. 18 dual-threat quarterback in the nation.

He completed 166 of 275 passes for 3,180 yards and 37 touchdowns while throwing 8 interceptions. He also rushed for 916 yards and 7 touchdowns on 115 carries this season to earn Mississippi's Mr. Football in Class 3A.

Also Tuesday, Missouri announced the commitment of former Arkansas wide receiver Jonathan Nance. Nance went to high school with current Missouri wideout Richaud Floyd and was the Hogs' leading receiver in 2017 with 539 yards and five touchdowns.

He announced his transfer shortly into the season and is immediately eligible for one season with the Tigers.

The Kansas City Star contributed to this report.

Photo by AP file photo

Quarterback Kelly Bryant led Clemson to the College Football Playoff in 2017 before losing his starting job to Trevor Lawrence four games into this season. On Tuesday, he announced he was transferring to Missouri.

Sports on 12/05/2018