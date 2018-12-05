UA women reject opponent's rhythm

Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors watches during a game against Arizona State on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Fayetteville. - Photo by David Beach

FAYETTEVILLE -- Those who attended the University of Arkansas women's basketball game Tuesday were treated to a block party.

The Razorbacks swatted 13 shots to break their single-game record in a 65-42 victory over Tennessee Tech (5-3) on Tuesday night at Walton Arena.

"If they're within the flow of the game, I'm OK with them. It's not something we actively try to go out and do," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "That's a bunch of blocks to have, maybe the most I've ever been a part of."

Arkansas (6-2) racked up eight blocks in the first half. Junior forward Kiara Williams blocked four shots in the first quarter alone, and she finished with five.

"I was definitely surprised that they kept coming in, but they run the same dribble-drive as we do," Williams said. "Coach just kind of tried to remind me that we're not the biggest team, so I couldn't just get so comfortable in blocking shots because that wouldn't convert over to the next game."

The blocks were a small indication of how effective the Hogs' pack-line defense was in shutting down a Golden Eagles' offense that came into the game averaging 71.1 points per game.

The Razorbacks led 18-4 after the first quarter, 35-19 at halftime and 58-27 heading into the fourth quarter.

Sophomore guard Chelsea Dungee, who came into the game ranked fifth in the SEC with 17.6 points per game, finished with 28 points on 12-of-18 shooting, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Backup point guard A'Tyanna Gaulden was the only other Razorback to score in double figures. She registered 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Razorbacks held the Golden Eagles' two main scorers, sophomore Jordan Brock and senior Lacy Cantrell, in check. The former came into the game averaging 12.1 points and the latter averaged 10.6, but they combined for just 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

No player scored more than nine points for Tennessee Tech, which shot 18 of 56 from the floor for 32.1 percent.

Williams led Arkansas in rebounds with nine.

TOP 25 WOMEN

No. 1 Connecticut 98, Saint Louis 42

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Napheesa Collier had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Katie Lou Samuelson scored 20 points and top-ranked Connecticut beat Saint Louis 98-42 on Tuesday night.

The Huskies (8-0) have won 123 consecutive regular season games. Crystal Dangerfield added 18 points, and Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) had 17.

Myia Clark led Saint Louis (4-5) with 18 points.

UConn rolled to a 15-2 lead and never looked back. Samuelson propelled the early outburst with a pair of 3-pointers, and Collier had a short jumper. Williams hit a 3-pointer with less than a minute to go in the first quarter to push the lead to 23-8.

Collier grew up in the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon, Missouri, and requested over 300 tickets for family and friends. She recorded her sixth double-double in eight games.

Sports on 12/05/2018