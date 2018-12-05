UNDER THE RADAR: Jonesboro Westside's Logan McPherson

Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Jonesboro Westside's Logan McPherson.

Class: 2020

Position: Running back

Size: 5-11, 190

Speed: 4.4

Stats: 132 carries for 1,149 yards and 18 touchdowns

Coach Bobby Engle:

“McPherson is one of those guys that should be going Division-I after next year. He does have that breakaway speed. He’s slippery. He hits the crease and he’s gone and has really good hips.”

McPherson an unknown:

“We don’t get a lot of exposure like central Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas does.We don’t have anyone broadcasting our games.”

Grades and character:

“He’s over a 3.0 grade point average. He’s a 'Yes sir, No sir’ type kid. Always dependable.He treats his teammates right. He’s always looking out for the guy next to him. I don’t have to worry outside the program.”