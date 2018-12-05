Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Runoff results Most commented Obits Weather Traffic Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Winter storm watch issued for parts of Oklahoma, Texas; snow expected in northern Arkansas later in week

by The Associated Press | Today at 8:49 a.m. 0comments

OKLAHOMA CITY — A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle as snow and freezing rain head toward the region.

The winter storm watch is in effect through Saturday night. In Oklahoma, forecasters say 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible along the Interstate 40 corridor. Some areas could see ice accumulations of about three-tenths of an inch, would could cause power outages and tree damage.

In Texas, forecasters say some parts of the Panhandle could see up to 6 inches of snow through Saturday.

The National Weather Service also predicts several inches of snow in northern Arkansas along with heavy rainfall in the southern part of the state during the weekend.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT