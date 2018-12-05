FOOTBALL

Kentucky State fires Smith

Kentucky State has fired coach John L. Smith, the former interim coach of the University of Arkansas in 2012, and replaced him with defensive coordinator Kevin Weston on an interim basis. Smith, who previously coached Division I programs at Louisville, Michigan State and Arkansas, was 7-25 in three seasons with the Division II Thorobreds. KSU was 0-10 this past season. Smith was Arkansas’ interim coach in 2012 after Bobby Petrino was fired. The Razorbacks under Smith went 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the SEC.

Stidham to enter draft

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL Draft. The junior announced his decision Tuesday but plans to stay for the Tigers’ Music City Bowl matchup with Purdue on Dec. 28. Stidham started all 26 games the past two seasons for Auburn after transferring from Baylor. He was a second-team AP All-SEC pick in 2017 and ranked ninth nationally in completion percentage. Stidham passed for 5,579 yards over the past two seasons with 31 touchdowns while throwing 11 interceptions.

Louisville hires coach

Louisville has officially hired Scott Satterfield as its head football coach. The school’s athletic association unanimously approved the hiring of the former Appalachian State coach Tuesday. Satterfield, who received a six-year contract with a base annual salary of $1.625 million and another $1.625 million for media obligations, was introduced at a news conference at Cardinal Stadium. Satterfield was hired nearly a week after Jeff Brohm said he was staying at Purdue. Satterfield, 45, guided the Mountaineers to a 51-24 record with three bowl victories in six seasons. He replaces Bobby Petrino, the former Arkansas coach who was fired Nov. 11 after a 2-8 start to the fifth season of his second stint as coach. Lorenzo Ward lost the final two games as Louisville’s interim coach.

Bills cut Benjamin

The Buffalo Bills cut Kelvin Benjamin with four weeks left in the season. The move, announced by the Bills on Tuesday, came as a surprise only in its timing for a player who was not expected to be re-signed by the team once his contract expired following this season. Benjamin had 23 catches on 62 targets for 354 yards and 1 touchdown, and was knocked for several drops as well as running poor routes this season. Rather than re-establish himself as a top threat following three-plus inconsistent seasons in Carolina, Benjamin wound up being surpassed on the Bills’ depth chart by second-year receiver Zay Jones, rookie Robert Foster and Isaiah McKenzie.

Derby on IR

Tight end A.J. Derby (Arkansas Razorbacks) has been placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins. Derby, who played at Arkansas in 2013 and 2014, has been hampered by a foot injury much of the season and played in only four games, including the first three. The Dolphins claimed Derby off waivers in 2017. He caught 3 passes for 48 yards and 1 touchdown this season.

BASEBALL

Sources: Corbin, Nats agree

Add Patrick Corbin to the All-Star starting staff the Washington Nationals have assembled. A person familiar with the deal said the left-handed Corbin, a two-time NL All-Star selection (2013, 2018) has agreed to a six-year contract with the Nationals, pending a physical exam. Another person familiar with the terms said the contract is for $140 million. The people confirmed the details of the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because nothing had been announced by the team. Corbin’s contract would include $10 million in deferred money, one of the people said. Corbin, who has played his entire major league career for the Arizona Diamondbacks, joins a rotation in Washington that already includes three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg. Corbin, 29, is coming off his best season in the majors, going 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA while pitching 200 innings for the second time in his career. He finished fifth in voting for NL Cy Young honors.

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies sign Noah

The Memphis Grizzlies announced Tuesday that they have signed Joakim Noah for the remainder of the season. Noah, 33, made consecutive All-Star appearances in 2013 and 2014. He finished fourth in the Most Valuable Player balloting and was named NBA defensive player of the year in the 2013-14 season. But he hasn’t been much of a factor in recent years as injuries curtailed his production. Noah, 6-foot-11, appeared in just seven games with the New York Knicks last season and averaged 1.7 points, 2 rebounds and 5.7 minutes. He has career averages of 8.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.35 blocks in 11 seasons with the Chicago Bulls (2007-16) and Knicks (2016-18).

Beverley fined

Los Angeles Clippers guard and former Razorback Patrick Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a basketball at a fan during a game in Dallas. The fine was handed down Tuesday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe. The incident occurred with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-110 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday. Beverley and Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. wrestled on the floor for a loose ball, their second loose-ball scramble of the game. After Beverley got up holding the ball, he threw a bounce pass to a Mavericks’ fan sitting courtside, which the fan caught. That drew a technical foul and an ejection. He said after the game that the fan uttered an expletive about his mother, Lisa.

Fultz out indefinitely

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz is out indefinitely with thoracic outlet syndrome. Fultz visited with several specialists to figure out what’s ailing him. The Sixers said the specialists have identified a compression or irritation in the area between the lower neck and upper chest. Physical therapy was recommended for Fultz before returning to play. Fultz’s representatives informed the Sixers last month that the guard would be shut down until he had been examined by specialists. Fultz was the No. 1 pick of the 2017 draft. He played just 14 games last season because of a shoulder injury that appeared to affect his shooting mechanics and made him one of the more scrutinized players in the NBA. Fultz lost his starting spot in the rotation when the Sixers traded for Jimmy Butler. The 20-year-old Fultz is averaging 8.2 points, 3.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds and is shooting 42 percent from the field.

SOCCER

Berhalter introduced

Gregg Berhalter promises to transform the U.S. national team into a pressing, attack-minded group the Americans rarely have been, he said in a news conference Tuesday. The 45-year-old is the first American to coach the national team after playing for it at a World Cup. He spent the last five years coaching Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew, which reached the playoffs four times. The job had been held by Dave Sarachan on an interim basis for 14 months since Bruce Arena quit after the shocking failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup. Former midfielder Earnie Stewart, who played alongside Berhalter on the national team, was hired in June for the new position of men’s national team general manager. Stewart started his job in August and picked Ber-halter, a decision ratified Saturday by the USSF board.

MOTOR SPORTS

Busch to Ganassi

Kurt Busch and sponsor Monster Energy will move to Chip Ganassi Racing next season for Busch’s 20th season in NASCAR. The partnership announced Tuesday is a one-year contract for Busch to drive the No. 1 Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from Monster. It is believed the one season as teammate to Kyle Larson will be Busch’s final year of full-time NASCAR competition. Busch won NASCAR’s Cup title in 2004 and counts the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600 among his 30 career victories. He spent the last five seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing. Busch will replace Jamie McMurray, who has driven for Ganassi in 13 of his 17 seasons at the Cup level. McMurray is expected to race in the Daytona 500 for Ganassi, and he’s been offered a management role with the team.