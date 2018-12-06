10 workers out at Arkansas secretary of state's office after election

John Thurston, the incoming secretary of state, won't retain 10 employees once he takes that office in January.

Thurston, who now is the commissioner of state lands, sent letters Friday to those employees of the secretary of state's office notifying them that their employment would be terminated in January. Thurston, a Republican from the East End community in Saline County, will succeed Mark Martin, who didn't run because he was term-limited for that office.

Thurston's successor is Tommy Land, a Republican from Heber Springs. Land said he plans to retain all of the land commissioner's employees who don't join Thurston in the secretary of state's office. Additionally, Land said he will hire secretary of state Chief of Staff Kelly Boyd as his chief deputy in the land commissioner's office.

It's unknown which employees in the secretary of state's office will be let go. Both Thurston and a spokesman for Martin declined to provide those names, citing the privacy of personnel matters.

In response to a public-records request, Thurston's office redacted the employees' names in the 10 letters, saying they were personnel records exempted from disclosure under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Those employees were notified earlier this week that they'd be placed on paid leave until Jan. 14 when their employment ends, said secretary of state's office spokesman Chris Powell.

"To give the employees time to search for new opportunities, and as a cautionary measure, those who will not get an offer of employment from the new secretary, have been given administrative leave with full pay and benefits until the new secretary of state takes office in mid-January," Powell said.

Thurston, who has been the land commissioner since 2011, defeated Democrat Susan Inman in November's secretary of state race. Land defeated Democrat Larry Williams.

Employee turnover in the state's constitutional offices is routine when a new officer is elected. The secretary of state and land commissioner's offices are the only two with new elected officers taking over in January.

The secretary of state's office has about 140 employees; the land commissioner's office has about 40.

Thurston said he was grateful that Martin placed the employees who won't be retained on leave.

"I think it just works better for everybody," Thurston said, adding that it smooths the transition and gives those employees an opportunity to find new work while still receiving regular paychecks.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 12/06/2018