Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. "Collectors Show and Sale," through Jan. 6. "Independent Vision: Modern and Contemporary Art from the Martin Muller Collection," through Dec. 30. "Art Together" for early-stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. New holiday works by Marie Weaver, Patricia Wilkes, Shirley Anderson, Loren Bartnicke, Lori DeYmaz. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Satellite gallery in lobby of the Little Rock Marriott. (501) 690-2193.

BOSWELL MOUROT FINE ART 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd. "Great Escapes Art Event," with refreshments, silent auction, sale of pieces by zoo animals, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Annual Holiday Show, through Jan. 5. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. (501) 664-0030.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "The Passage of Time," Daniel Coston, through Dec. 22. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH 509 Scott St. Works by the Mid-South Watercolorist Association, through Jan. 2. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, all day Sunday. (501) 375-2342.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. "The White House Collection of American Crafts: 25th Anniversary Exhibit," through March 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

EBONY EXPRESSIONS ART SHOW 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Ottenheimer Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave. Cost: $10-$15. (501) 766-4002.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "PURSEsonal Connections: Drawings by Betsy Davis," through Jan. 27. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

THE GALLERIES AT LIBRARY SQUARE 401 President Clinton Ave. Arkansas League of Artists Show, through Feb. 23. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 320-5790.

GALLERY 26 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd., Suite 1. Holiday Art Show, through Jan. 12. Hours: 10 a.m.-6p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 664-8996.

GREG THOMPSON FINE ART 429 Main St. North Little Rock. Holiday Show, through Jan. 11. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. gregthompsonfineart.com or (501) 664-2787.

HEARNE FINE ART 1001 Wright Ave, Suite C. "The Messengers: A Survey of Work in Metalpoint," Marjorie Williams-Smith, through Jan. 5. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 30. hearnefineart.com or (501) 372-6822.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "More or Less: Liz Smith & Katherine Strause" and "Face to Face: Contemporary Portraits," through Feb. 3. "History in Color: The Spectrum of Daily Life in Early America," through Dec. 31, 2019. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. "Religious Art," through Dec. 31. Giclee drawing, 5:50 p.m. Dec. 29. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE 2120 Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. (501) 374-1957.

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. Holiday Music at the Arsenal, 2-3 p.m. Dec. 16. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.

MATT MCLEOD FINE ART GALLERY 108 W. Sixth St. Third Anniversary Group Exhibition, through Dec. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. (501) 725-8508.

MOSAIC TEMPLARS CULTURAL CENTER 501 W. Ninth St. Homemade Gifts for the Holidays Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $25. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 683-3593.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. Tape and Tunnels, through March 24. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday; school holiday Mondays. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. "A Piece of My Soul: Quilts by Black Arkansans," through March 2019; "Cabinet of Curiosities," through fall 2018. Permanent exhibits: "First Ladies of Arkansas: Women of Their Times"; 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

THE SHOWROOM 2313 Cantrell Road. Holiday Art Show, 15 artists participating, through Dec. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 372-7373.

WILDWOOD PARK FOR THE ARTS 20919 Denny Road. Doris Williamson Mapes exhibit, through Dec. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. wildwoodpark.org or (501) 821-7275.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. "Music & Muses," Greg Lahti, through Dec. 15. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. (501) 687-1061.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY Bradbury Art Museum, Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. "Inspired," high school art exhibition, through Friday. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Thursday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. (870) 972-2567.

ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY MUSEUM 1502 N. El Paso Ave., Russellville. Tschacbasov prints, through Dec. 14. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (479) 964-0826.

ARTISTS' WORKSHOP GALLERY 610 Central Ave., Hot Springs. 30-member co-op featuring works by Arkansas artists. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 623-6401.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. 50th Anniversary Potpourri Exhibition, through Saturday. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

ARTS CENTER OF THE OZARKS 214 S. Main St., Springdale. "Frida Kahlo's Garden," through Jan. 7. It's A Wonderful Life audio theater presentation, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-15; $5-$10. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. (479) 751-5441.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices, 1950s to Now," contemporary Indigenous art, through Jan. 7. Alfred Stieglitz Collection, through December, 2019. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

EAST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE GALLERY 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. "It Just Turned Out That Way," Norman Soskel, through Dec. 21; meet the artist, 5 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. eacc.eduor (870) 633-4480.

FENIX GALLERY 16 W. Center St., Fayetteville. "Holiday Art Show," a Buy-and-Take Art Exhibit, through Jan. 12; opening, 5-8 p.m. today. "Oh Local Night" event, 6-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; holiday hours through 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 23. (479) 422-5374.

FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Open house, 2-5 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, veterans and active military $5, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL AIRPORT 6700 McKennon Blvd., Fort Smith. "Dep(art)ing Passengers," Charles K. Steiner, through Jan. 7. "Masterworks on Paper," Timothy J. Clark, Friday-March 31; reception, 5-7 p.m. today, $10; lecture 6-7 p.m. today, $25. Hours: 4:30 a.m.-midnight, Monday-Sunday. Parking is free for the first 30 minutes. (479) 788-7025.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "David Hayes: The Ventana Series," through Jan. 27. The Touch Gallery, through Dec. 19. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; live models and studio space provided, take materials. Art classes noon-4 p.m. every Saturday. RAM Saturdays 1-4 p.m. each Saturday, hands-on art lessons. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. "Into the Wild," "The Piggott Connection," "Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.

HOT SPRINGS CONVENTION CENTER 134 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs. "The Soul of Arkansas," Longhua Xu, through Feb. 2. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and during special events. (501) 321-2027.

JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. Work by artists including Dolores Justus, Dan Thornhill, Friday-Dec. 31; reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. Works by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

OZARK HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER U.S. 65, Clinton. "Deck the Halls," Faye Rodgers, Diana Foote, Yun Kim, Joyce Hubbard, Marion Thorpe, Charlotte Rierson, Jan Cobb, Julie Caswell, Joyce Hartmann, through Jan. 5. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday. (501) 745-6615.

SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.

STAGE 18, 18 Center St., Fayetteville. "Decadent Chemistry: Heroines and Abstracts," 38 artists, through Feb. 2; reception, 6-9 p.m. today. Hours: first Thursday of the month and one hour before Stage 18 events. stage18live.com/calendar or (479) 310-0153.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS Baum Gallery in McCastlain Hall, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Fall BFA/BA Art Showcase for Graduating Students, through today. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. (501) 450-5793.

WALTON ARTS CENTER 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. "Of Legends and Lore," Joy Pratt Markham Gallery, through Jan 12. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday and before performances. (479) 443-5600.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

THE BALLROOM ON SHACKLEFORD 1300 N. Shackleford Road. Little Rock Country Dancers, 7-10 p.m. first and third Fridays; lessons, 7-7:45 p.m.; members $5, guests $8; littlerockcountrydancers.com. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 8-10:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $15; blsdance.org, (501) 351-3062. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays; beginning swing lessons, 7-8 p.m.; members $5, guests $7; littlerockbopclub.com, (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 8-10:30 p.m. first Friday of the month, $10. Latin and swing dance: lesson, 7 p.m., $5; dance, 8-10:30 p.m., $10; third and fifth Friday of the month. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

LITTLE ROCK SALSA 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave. $5-$10. littlerocksalsa.com or (501) 414-0400.

Around Arkansas

DENIM AND DIAMONDS 7-10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 359 C.W. Road, Building A, Judsonia. Music and dancing. (501) 288-1842.

THE NUTCRACKER 6 p.m. Saturday, East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Tickets: $25, children 12 and under $15. (870) 633-4480.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67-167, Ward. Music, 7 p.m. Saturdays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

Film

Central Arkansas

CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES 7 p.m. select Tuesdays, Riverdale 10 Cinema, 2600 Cantrell Road. White Christmas, Tuesday. Tickets: $9. riverdale10.com or (501) 296-9955.

NOT-QUITE-HOLIDAY FILM FEST through Dec. 20, Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. Trading Places, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Love Actually, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Tickets: $5. ronrobinsontheater.org or (501) 918-3033.

Letters

Central Arkansas

RIVER MARKET POETS 10 a.m.-noon every second Saturday, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. (501) 603-0290.

Music

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers. Listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

ARKANSAS MOUNTAIN DULCIMER SOCIETY 2 p.m. second Sunday of the month, Faith Spring Church, 1514 Market St. (501) 765-1131.

ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-15 and 3 p.m. Dec. 16, Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. "Home for the Holidays," family-friendly program of popular holiday music. Tickets: $16-$68. ArkansasSymphony.org/holidays or (501) 666-1761.

FESTIVAL OF THE SENSES 7 p.m. Tuesday, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd.,North Little Rock. "Sing Noel" concert led by ARmusica performers Julie Cheek and Andrew Irvin. stlukeepiscopal.org or (501) 753-3578.

KATE CAMPBELL IN CONCERT 7 p.m. Saturday and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Open Door Community Church, 709 W. Lee Ave., Sherwood. (501) 833-9500.

Around Arkansas

ARTIST, AUDIENCE & COMMUNITY LIVE! PRESENTS JIM LAUDERDALE 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 801 Media Center, 801 N. A St., Fort Smith. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $40. AACLive.com or (479) 719-8931.

ARTS CENTER OF THE OZARKS CHORALE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ACO, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. "'Tis the Season." Tickets: $5-$10. acozarks.org or (479) 751-5441.

CELTIC ANGELS CHRISTMAS 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 223 Beatrice Powell St., Conway. Tickets: $30-$40, UCA students $10. uca.edu/reynolds or (501) 450-3682.

HOLIDAY HARP MUSIC 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. Harpist Beth Stockdell performing. (503) 329-6881.

HOLIDAY POPS CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Saturday, First Assembly of God, 2225 W. Hillsboro St., El Dorado. With South Arkansas Symphony and high school choirs. Tickets: $15-$40. southarkansassymphony.org or (870) 863-4547.

KEYBOARDS AT CHRISTMAS 6:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday; 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oak Cliff Baptist Church, 3701 S. Gary St., Fort Smith. facebook.com/keyboardsatchristmas or (479) 646-3891.

LIVE AT FIVE 5-7 p.m. first Friday of the month, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Admission: members $5, nonmembers $10. (870) 536-3375.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith. Tickets: $53-$55. tickets.uafs.edu or (479) 788-7300.

WALTON ARTS CENTER, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. The King's Singers Gold Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Tuesday, $12-$42. waltonartscenter.org or (479) 443-5600.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS ASSOCIATION OF WOMEN LAWYERS HOLIDAY BRUNCH AND AUCTION 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Next Level Events, 1400 W. Markham St. Benefiting AAWL Scholarship fund for women law students; food, holiday shopping, silent auction. Tickets: members $30, non-members $35, students $20. (501) 376-7700.

BUDDHIST RETREAT: HOW TO BE SANE, GOOD & FREE 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; Ecumenical Buddhist Society, 1516 W. Third St. With Hun Lye. Cost: $70, $120 for two days. ebslr.org or (501) 551-5135.

CHRISTMAS SPIRITS: A HOLIDAY SHOP & SIP EVENT 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Parkway. Special deals, discounts, door prizes. Tickets: $25. outletsoflittlerock.com or (501) 455-9100.

COMMUNITY WELLNESS CLINIC 4-7 p.m. first Thursday of every month, Sylvan Hills United Methodist Church, 9921 Arkansas 107, Sherwood. Flu shots, health screenings and doctor consultations offered. (501) 835-3410.

DRIVE-THRU LIVE NATIVITY 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Winfield United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road. Inclement weather date Dec. 16. wclr.org or 501-868-4225.

FOOD FOR FINES through Saturday, all branches of Central Arkansas Library System. Donations of non-perishable food items offset overdue fines. cals.org or (501) 918-3000.

LITTLE ROCK CHESS CLUB 7 p.m. Fridays, Southwestern Bell Room, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Markham Street and University Avenue. (501) 224-2439.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Holidays in the Wild, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 15; $14.95-$24.95, children $9.95-$19.95, children under 3 free. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older $10.95, children 3-12 $9.95. Parking: $3. (501) 666-2406.

OUTLETS OF LITTLE ROCK 11201 Bass Pro Parkway. Menorah Lighting with music and refreshments, 6:30-7:30 p.m. today. Salvation Army Angel Tree, through Dec. 15. Cocoa and Photos with Santa, 9-10 a.m. Saturday; RSVP to info@OutletsofLittleRock.com. (501) 455-9100.

QUEST QUILTERS GUILD INC. 9 a.m. second Monday of the month, Darragh Room, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 S. Rock St. Monthly meetings. (501) 318-0947.

'TIS THE SEASON TO BE FREEZIN noon and 6 p.m. Saturday, Arkansas Skatium, 1311 S. Bowman Road. Family-friendly holiday ice-skating show. Admission: $10, Holiday on Ice Package $42. (501) 277-4333.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS CLINTON SCHOOL OF PUBLIC SERVICE 1200 President Clinton Ave. "Walk in the U.S., Talk on Japan," noon Monday. clintonschool.uasys.edu or (501) 683-5239.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St, North Little Rock. Family story time and photos with Santa, 6 p.m. Monday. Special programs, crafts, performances, classes for all ages. lamanlibrary.org (501) 758-1720.

Around Arkansas

1894 CITY MARKET SECOND SATURDAY TRADE DAYS 8-5 p.m. second Saturday of every month, 1894 City Market, 105 Olive St., Texarkana. Handmade crafts, food, fun. Guided tours will be given on the hour. (870) 772-5026.

CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT WORKSHOP AND FOOD DRIVE 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Group Lodging Area Dining Hall at Crowley's Ridge, 2092 Arkansas 168 N., Paragould. Bring two non-perishable canned goods and make a handmade Christmas ornament; all materials provided. (870) 573-6751.

FINE ART MARKET 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville. bgozarks.org or (479) 750-2620.

GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. Holiday Lights, 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission to gardens: $15, children 4-12 $5. (501) 262-9300.

MISTLETOE MAGIC: BELIEVE IN MIRACLES 5:30-9 p.m. today, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m-4 p.m. Sunday; Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, Pine Bluff. Christmas parade, 5:30 p.m. today on Main Street with festival to follow at 7 p.m. at Saracen Landing. Christmas Retail Market and attractions open Friday-Sunday. (870) 939-6900 or (870) 692-1155.

OUTDOOR WOMEN LEARNING SKILLS WORKSHOP 6-9 p.m. Dec. 14, Lake Dardanelle State Park, 100 State Park Drive, Russellville. Registration: $20 per person per month. (479) 890-7477.

POLAR EXPRESS 5-8 p.m. today, Conway Human Development Center, 150 E. Siebenmorgen Road, Conway. Train rides, popcorn, hot chocolate, ornament and cookie decorating, letters to Santa, $5 pictures with Santa. (501) 329-6851.

Theater

Central Arkansas

A CHRISTMAS STORY - THE MUSICAL 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, Dec. 13-15; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, The Studio Theatre, 320 W. 7th St. Tickets: $25; senior citizens, military and students $20; $50 Dec. 30 -- benefit performance for The Ronald McDonald House. studiotheatrelr.com or (501) 374-2615.

ELF through Dec. 31, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $33-$37, children 15 and under $23, show only $25 and $15. (501) 562-3131.

JACK FROST IN SANTA LAND through Dec. 16, Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre, 501 E. Ninth St. Pajama Night, Friday; ASL Interpreted Performance, Saturday. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets: $12.50, members $10, age 2 and under free. arkansasartscenter.org/theatre or (501) 372-4000.

PAGANS ON BOBSLEDS XXVII: PRE-EXISTING TRADITION 8 p.m. through Saturday, The PUBLIC Theatre, 616 Center St. Recommended for mature audiences. Tickets: $10, seniors/military/students $8. (501) 349-9549.

SESAME STREET LIVE! MAKE YOUR MAGIC 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. Tickets: $21.50-$51.50. ticketmaster.com or (800) 745-3000.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS through Dec. 16, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $16; students, senior citizens and military $12. (501) 374-3761.

Around Arkansas

A LITTLE PRINCESS 7-9 p.m. through Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. Tickets: $15; senior citizens, military and college students $12; high school students and younger $6. theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com or (501) 315-5483.

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY through Dec. 30, Walton Arts Center, Nadine Baum Studios, 505 West Spring St., Fayetteville. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $17-$54. theatre2.org or (479) 443-5600.

ON YOUR FEET! 1:30 and 7 p.m. today, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets: $38-$77. waltonartscenter.org or (479) 443-5600.

Auditions

Central Arkansas

THE BEST MAN 10 a.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Production dates: March 22, 23, 29, 30, 31; April 4, 5, 6, 2019. (501) 374-3761.

Around Arkansas

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. Production dates: Feb. 8, 9, 10, 15, 17. Cold readings; for ages ranging from 20s-60s. acozarks.org or (479) 751-5441.

Weekend on 12/06/2018