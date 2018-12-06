Authorities: Explosive device found, destroyed in central Arkansas

The Saline County sheriff's office is investigating a Thursday morning discovery of an explosive device that required the Little Rock Fire Department to conduct a controlled detonation.

Deputies said around 7:40 a.m. they made contact with an individual walking near a highway in the Haskell area. During the interaction with the individual, authorities discovered that he was in possession of an explosive device, a news release states.

Deputies said they immediately took steps to secure the area around the device. Due to their proximity to the scene, as a precaution, the Harmony Grove School District was notified and locked down.

Lt. Joe Traylor with the Saline County sheriff's office said the explosive device was destroyed, but couldn't specify the type.

“That is currently under investigation at this moment,” Traylor said.