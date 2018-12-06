Fast Forward

Next week

Tacky: Prepare for hilariously hideous holiday hoopla at the Ugly Sweater Race, 8 a.m. Dec. 16 at the Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Pkwy., Little Rock. Presented by the Little Rock Marathon, the family-friendly fun run includes an Elf Dash for children 10 and under, and post-race festivities. Registration in advance is $35, $20 for the Elf Dash. Cost is $45 and $25 race weekend. Visit uglysweaterrace.com.

Next month

"Filthy": Music megastar Justin Timberlake will shine at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 as part of his "Man of the Woods Tour." Tickets are $52-$228. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

