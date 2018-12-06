Teen found shot to death in crashed vehicle in Northwest Arkansas

Police in Northwest Arkansas are investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found shot to death in a vehicle early Thursday, police said.

Springdale Police Department officers responded about 3 a.m. to a call of gunshots in the area of Pioneer Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle had crashed in the driveway of a residence in the 1600 block of Pioneer Street, police said. Officers found the victim, whose name wasn't released, inside the vehicle.

Police said the death is being investigated as a homicide, but further details, including information on a suspect or motive, weren't yet known.