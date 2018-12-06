• Denai Holly, 25, of Washington, D.C., accused of hitting several cars as she drove on an interstate near Rockville, Md., fled the crash scene, nearly hitting an off-duty police officer who clung to the hood of Holly's car for about a mile until he could safely roll off, investigators said.

• Track Palin, 29, the son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, has checked into an Anchorage halfway house to begin serving a year in custody after his conviction for assaulting his father, Todd Palin, in 2017.

• Claudia Sheinbaum, sworn into office Wednesday as the first elected female mayor of Mexico City, immediately announced that she would dissolve the city's riot police unit, saying "the police are there to protect the people, and we don't need a police force to repress them."

• David Blair, 41, a firefighter from Edgewater, Fla., says faith led him to donate a kidney to a stranger after he saw a social media post written by Garry Hughes seeking a kidney for his daughter Heidi Hughes, 33, of Colorado Springs, Colo., 16 years after the elder Hughes donated one to her.

• Tim Baker, a fire chief in Walden Creek, Tenn., said it took volunteer firefighters about three hours to reach a man who broke an ankle and several ribs when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle and who started a fire that burned about 20 acres to draw rescuers to his location.

• Thomas Williams, 36, a Philadelphia man who had just been freed from jail after serving time for a 2017 drug conviction, was accused of immediately attacking a woman in the jail parking lot and stealing her car, with her 1-year-old son in the back seat, then crashing the car about 15 minutes later.

• Ciboney Parker, 25, pleaded guilty in federal court to attempting to smuggle drugs into the Orleans Parish, La., jail to an inmate she is related to so he could resell them and split the proceeds with her.

• Perry Newburn, 64, a long-distance runner, has relinquished his claim of two weeks ago that he ran the length of New Zealand, about 1,300 miles, in 18 days and eight hours to beat the record time set 40 years ago, admitting that he was driven part of the way.

