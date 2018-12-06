Jaguars at Titans

7:15 p.m. (Fox, NFL Network)

LINE — Titans by 4½

SERIES — Titans lead 28-20; Titans beat Jaguars 9-6, Sept. 23, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. TITANS (RK)

(18) 111.2 RUSH 112.7 (17)

(24) 223.9 PASS 197.5 (29)

(24) 335.1 YARDS 310.2 (28)

(30) 16.9 POINTS 18.4 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. TITANS (RK)

(16) 108.4 RUSH 119.8 (19)

(3) 207.2 PASS 221.2 (5)

(3) 315.6 YARDS 341.0 (9)

(5) 20.2 POINTS 20.4 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH The Jaguars reminded everyone Sunday that they still have elite personnel on the defensive side of the ball in a 6-0 shutout of the Colts. Even though the Titans beat the Jaguars 9-6 earlier in the year, the outcome shows Jacksonville is capable of an upset because of that defense.