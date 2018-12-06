Justice Hill named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year

Senior Little Rock Christian quarterback Justice Hill, an Arkansas basketball signee, has been named the Gatorade Arkansas Football Player of the Year.

Hill is the third Gatorade Arkansas Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Little Rock Christian Academy.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Hill as Arkansas’s best high school football player.

Hill, 5-11, 180 pounds passed for 3,084 yards and 37 touchdowns this past season, leading the Warriors to a 13-1 record and to the Class 5A state championship. He completed 208 of 291 passes with 4 interceptions, while also rushing for 1,000 yards and 21 touchdowns on 112 carries. He was MVP of the state finals while also being named All-Conference and All-State. He's a finalist for the Landers Award.

“Justice Hill is the best athlete we’ve played against in several years, maybe the best in my 11 years coaching at Greenbrier,” Greenbrier Coach Randy Tribble said. “He’s a very smart quarterback and he can completely take over a game with his speed and quickness.”

Hill, who has a 3.25 grade point average, is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in December.

He's expected to start practice with the Razorback basketball team later this month and enroll at Arkansas in January and redshirt and be eligible to play for the 2019-2020 season. He's also considering taking part in Arkansas' spring football practices.