Mother accused of leaving infant unattended in vehicle before Audi stolen in Little Rock

A teen accused of stealing an Audi SUV while a 3-month-old boy was inside Wednesday evening was caught after a brief chase, and the child's mother was also arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said Thursday.

The 15-year-old theft suspect's name wasn't released. The infant's mother, Belen Acevedo, 37, of Little Rock is accused of leaving her son unattended in the running vehicle before it was stolen. She remained in the Pulaski County jail on Thursday morning with bail not yet set.

Police said the black Audi Q5 was stolen while the child inside about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Alexander Road and Stagecoach Road. The infant was later located unharmed in the 1200 block of Stagecoach Road.

The 15-year-old boy stole the vehicle while the infant was in the back seat, then set the child on the ground a few blocks away, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford previously said.

While getting information from Acevedo, officers noticed the stolen vehicle exiting the K-Wood Mobile Home Park located on Stagecoach Road. The driver got out and ran, but was tackled by officers and arrested after a brief struggle, police said, noting officers found a bag of pills in his pocket.

A passenger in the stolen vehicle ran into the trailer park and wasn't located, but a stolen 2004 Hyundai Sonata found in the area was identified as being used by the two assailants in the theft of the Audi, according to a report.

The juvenile suspect was charged with two counts of theft of property and felony possession of drugs. He was booked into the Pulaski County juvenile detention center.

The Child Abuse Hot Line was notified of this incident and the child was released to his father, the report states.