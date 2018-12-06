Newly offered offensive lineman can see himself playing for Fry

Highly recruited junior offensive lineman Jake Majors can see himself playing for Arkansas offensive line coach Dustin Fry after visiting the Razorbacks during the spring.

“Definitely a coach I see myself playing under,” Majors said. “I’ve been to a practice before and the way he coaches and teaches is how I want it to be for me at the next level.”

Majors, 6-3, 286 pounds of Prosper, Texas, received an offer from Arkansas on Wednesday to go along with 14 others from Texas, Stanford, Arizona State, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma and others.

“He told me he knew I had many big-time offers, but he loved what he saw on my film and he wanted to offer,” Majors said of Fry.

His visit to Arkansas has him feeling comfortable about the possibly of playing his college football in Fayetteville.

“Once I visited, I definitely saw myself being there,” Majors said. “I love the weather. The coaches are all about being close with their players and they offer everything a prospect could ask for. I was impressed when I last went up.”

Majors, who displays excellent quickness and punch on his highlight video, will likely play guard or center in college. He has also heard good things about Arkansas from others.

“I know a few friends from last year that graduated who go there,” he said. “It’s a great environment, the people are amazing and they love some Hogs football.”

He’s looking to get back to Arkansas.

“Possibly this winter or spring,” Majors said.